ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Led Zeppelin Called It Quits In 1980

 Led Zeppelin announced their disbandment on December 4th, 1980, after the death of drummer John Bonham two months earlier on September 25, 1980. The remaining members, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, decided…

Screamin' Scott
John Paul Jones, John Bonham, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, pose in front of an their private airliner The Starship, 1973.
Getty Images

 Led Zeppelin announced their disbandment on December 4th, 1980, after the death of drummer John Bonham two months earlier on September 25, 1980. The remaining members, Jimmy PageRobert Plant, and John Paul Jones, decided they could not continue without him, stating it would be impossible to carry on as they were. 

&quot;We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend and the deep respect we have for his family, together with the sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were.&quot;

Led Zeppelin's Press Release Dec 4th,1980

At the time, the band was in the process of preparing for a U.S. tour. 

Led Zeppelin After That Tragic Day

In the years since, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones have occasionally worked and recorded together, but reunions of all three have been few and far between.

They took the stage together to perform at Live Aid in 1985, welcoming Phil Collins and the Power Station's Tony Thompson on drums.

The band's most recent reunion came in 2007 at an Ahmet Ertegun tribute show held at London's 02 Arena. The performance was dubbed a huge success, with Bonham's son, Jason, taking his turn behind the kit. But once again, Led Zeppelin resisted the temptation for a highly lucrative reunion show. However, fans who weren't able to attend on that special night can now enjoy the Celebration Day live album and DVD, which was filmed at the event.

What Has Robert Plant Done Since Led Zeppelin?

Since Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980, Robert Plant has had a successful solo career, exploring genres like folk, blues, and world music, and releasing numerous albums. Key projects include the Grammy-winning collaboration with Alison Krauss on Raising Sand (2007) and its sequel Raise the Roof (2021). He has also performed with bands such as Strange Sensation and the Sensational Space Shifters, while largely eschewing large-scale Led Zeppelin reunions for creative independence. 

Plant began working with the Saving Grace collective during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a roots-oriented sound inspired by folk and traditional blues. To promote the album, Plant and Saving Grace is touring North America.

Jimmy Page

After Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page engaged in several musical projects, including the band The Firm, the solo album Outrider, and collaborations with Robert Plant (including the Unledded project and the album Walking into Clarksdale). He also wrote film soundtracks, such as Death Wish 2, and toured with bands like The Black Crowes. 

Other projects and activities

  • Led Zeppelin remastering: He dedicated time to remastering the band's catalog. 
  • It Might Get Loud: Page appeared in this 2008 documentary alongside Jack White and The Edge. 
  • Books: Page released a pair of photographic coffee table books about his career. 

John Paul Jones

Since the breakup of Led Zeppelin in 1980, John Paul Jones has had a prolific career as a solo artist, producer, and collaborator in a wide variety of genres, including the release of solo albums such as Zooma and The Thunderthief. He also formed the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Dave Grohl and Josh Homme, collaborated with numerous artists such as R.E.M. and Paul McCartney, and worked on film soundtracks and avant-garde projects. 

Jimmy PageLed ZeppelinRobert Plant
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
8th September 1976: British rock group Queen at Les Ambassadeurs, where they were presented with silver, gold and platinum discs for sales in excess of one million of their hit single 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
MusicQueen Launches 360-Degree VR Experience for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 50th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
A split image of Paul Stanley on the left and Bruce Kulick on the right.
MusicPaul Stanley Apologizes to Bruce Kulick After Omitting Credit at Las Vegas KISS EventLaura Adkins
The Smashing Pumpkins perform prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 2Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect