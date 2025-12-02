Led Zeppelin Called It Quits In 1980

Led Zeppelin announced their disbandment on December 4th, 1980, after the death of drummer John Bonham two months earlier on September 25, 1980. The remaining members, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, decided they could not continue without him, stating it would be impossible to carry on as they were.

Led Zeppelin's Press Release Dec 4th,1980

At the time, the band was in the process of preparing for a U.S. tour.

Led Zeppelin After That Tragic Day

In the years since, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones have occasionally worked and recorded together, but reunions of all three have been few and far between.

They took the stage together to perform at Live Aid in 1985, welcoming Phil Collins and the Power Station's Tony Thompson on drums.

The band's most recent reunion came in 2007 at an Ahmet Ertegun tribute show held at London's 02 Arena. The performance was dubbed a huge success, with Bonham's son, Jason, taking his turn behind the kit. But once again, Led Zeppelin resisted the temptation for a highly lucrative reunion show. However, fans who weren't able to attend on that special night can now enjoy the Celebration Day live album and DVD, which was filmed at the event.

What Has Robert Plant Done Since Led Zeppelin?

Since Led Zeppelin disbanded in 1980, Robert Plant has had a successful solo career, exploring genres like folk, blues, and world music, and releasing numerous albums. Key projects include the Grammy-winning collaboration with Alison Krauss on Raising Sand (2007) and its sequel Raise the Roof (2021). He has also performed with bands such as Strange Sensation and the Sensational Space Shifters, while largely eschewing large-scale Led Zeppelin reunions for creative independence.

Plant began working with the Saving Grace collective during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a roots-oriented sound inspired by folk and traditional blues. To promote the album, Plant and Saving Grace is touring North America.

Jimmy Page

After Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page engaged in several musical projects, including the band The Firm, the solo album Outrider, and collaborations with Robert Plant (including the Unledded project and the album Walking into Clarksdale). He also wrote film soundtracks, such as Death Wish 2, and toured with bands like The Black Crowes.

Other projects and activities

It Might Get Loud: Page appeared in this 2008 documentary alongside Jack White and The Edge.

Page appeared in this 2008 documentary alongside Jack White and The Edge. Books: Page released a pair of photographic coffee table books about his career.

John Paul Jones