ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Paul Stanley Apologizes to Bruce Kulick After Omitting Credit at Las Vegas KISS Event

Paul Stanley apologized to Bruce Kulick after forgetting to credit him at the KISS Kruise Landlocked event in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 and 16. The singer admitted his error…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Paul Stanley on the left and Bruce Kulick on the right.
Unique Nicole/Stringer via Getty Images / Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Paul Stanley apologized to Bruce Kulick after forgetting to credit him at the KISS Kruise Landlocked event in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 and 16. The singer admitted his error during a Q&A session in The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

According to The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, Stanley said, "Before we get going and we've got, you know, a lot of questions and answers, I just wanted to apologize to Bruce because last night with everything going on and it being exciting and it being a big adrenaline rush, first I was surprised when Bruce was out there. I didn't remember he was coming out, and then I forgot to give him his due cause Bruce not only is a member of the family, Bruce was an important member of the band. So, apologies for not giving him his credit last night."

Bruce Kulick said he thought that the event was magical, and playing with KISS again made him feel grateful. Several guests showed up, and the band played songs spanning their entire career. The group's songs stretch back decades. Before this reunion, Kulick hadn't been onstage with his old bandmates in years.

The KISS Kruise and its setlist brought together performers and fans for a weekend honoring the group's impact on rock history. Songs included "Lick It Up" and "Rock N Roll All Nite." 

Fans talked about whether the band properly recognized everyone who helped build its legacy. There was some tension during the show, and many media outlets picked up Stanley's slip-up after it happened.

Bruce KulickPaul Stanley
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
8th September 1976: British rock group Queen at Les Ambassadeurs, where they were presented with silver, gold and platinum discs for sales in excess of one million of their hit single 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
MusicQueen Launches 360-Degree VR Experience for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ 50th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
John Paul Jones, John Bonham, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, pose in front of an their private airliner The Starship, 1973.
MusicLed Zeppelin Called It Quits In 1980Screamin' Scott
The Smashing Pumpkins perform prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 2Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect