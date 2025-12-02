Paul Stanley Apologizes to Bruce Kulick After Omitting Credit at Las Vegas KISS Event

Paul Stanley apologized to Bruce Kulick after forgetting to credit him at the KISS Kruise Landlocked event in Las Vegas on Nov. 15 and 16. The singer admitted his error during a Q&A session in The Theater at Virgin Hotels.

According to The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, Stanley said, "Before we get going and we've got, you know, a lot of questions and answers, I just wanted to apologize to Bruce because last night with everything going on and it being exciting and it being a big adrenaline rush, first I was surprised when Bruce was out there. I didn't remember he was coming out, and then I forgot to give him his due cause Bruce not only is a member of the family, Bruce was an important member of the band. So, apologies for not giving him his credit last night."

Bruce Kulick said he thought that the event was magical, and playing with KISS again made him feel grateful. Several guests showed up, and the band played songs spanning their entire career. The group's songs stretch back decades. Before this reunion, Kulick hadn't been onstage with his old bandmates in years.

The KISS Kruise and its setlist brought together performers and fans for a weekend honoring the group's impact on rock history. Songs included "Lick It Up" and "Rock N Roll All Nite."