This Week In 1933 We Went Back to Drinking

Several bars in Michigan have histories dating back to or surviving Prohibition

In 1933, the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment, ending Prohibition.

The date was December 5th, following 13 years of the nationwide ban on alcohol.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Beer and Wine Revenue Act in March, which legalized lower-alcohol drinks, and widespread public celebrations once the final repeal was ratified, marking a major economic stimulus and a significant shift in American life.

How Long Did Prohibition Last?

Prohibition in the United States lasted from 1920 to 1933, a period of 13 years. It was enacted with the 18th Amendment but was repealed by the 21st Amendment, which was ratified on December 5, 1933.

End of an era: The nationwide ban ended officially when Utah became the 36th state to ratify the amendment on December 5, 1933. This led to large celebrations across the country, and bar and restaurant owners were quick to reopen.

Little Known Fact Michigan Was Thirsty

When Prohibition ended, Michigan became the first state to ratify the 21st Amendment in April 1933, which repealed national Prohibition. This led to the creation of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission in the same year to regulate alcohol sales. As a result of the national repeal, alcohol became legal across the United States, with Michigan's ratification kicking off the process that was completed in December 1933.

Many establishments that claim to be the "oldest" have a long history but had to temporarily stop selling alcohol during Prohibition. For example, the New Hudson Inn, built in 1831, survived Prohibition by becoming an illegal speakeasy

Which Michigan Bars Survived Prohibition?

WCSX Scott Randall The Famous Eastside Tavern Bar