Pros and Cons Of a Real Christmas Tree or Fake One

When it comes to a real Christmas tree vs fake trees, you have to look at the cost, convenience, and environmental and economic impact to see which is right for you.

The Christmas tree is a symbol of the holiday season and a beacon of hope, joy, and togetherness. Yet, amidst the festive cheer, the perennial debate persists: Should you get a real or fake Christmas tree?

Scott Randall Silver Tree became popular in the 1970s

As you start thinking about decorating for Christmas this year, you should know all the major differences. Some obvious, some less so—between real and artificial Christmas trees. The thing is to have a plan.

What Are the Differences Between Real and Fake Christmas Trees?

Scott Randall

Get ready for the cost of a real tree. If it has been a while, get ready for some sticker shock. Also, the days of bartering for a better price are a dying art.

The upfront cost of an artificial tree can be pretty high, especially if it's larger, comes pre-decorated, and if you factor in shipping costs for online orders.

That said, a fake tree eliminates the annual expense of a real Christmas tree and can last for several years (between five and 10), potentially resulting in long-term savings. While a real Christmas tree is more affordable in the short term, prices can fluctuate depending on the supply.

A real Christmas tree could be more affordable in the short term, but an artificial one is a long-term investment that could save you more over the years, if you plan to put it up several times.

Family Time Hunting for a Real Tree

Something that brings a family together is a visit to a real tree farm. Only because cutting down your neighbor's pine tree is illegal in some states.

Searching for the right real tree, cutting it down, and strapping it to the car mat seems like much. Think of the memories you will have. Beats pulling the fake tree down from the attic or shed.

Responsibility of a Real Tree

Just like a new puppy, the real tree will need some TLC.

While the look and scent of a real Christmas tree is a significant selling point, like any other household plant, it demands regular maintenance throughout the holiday season. That means you must water it regularly to keep it fresh. If you don't, it will dry out faster and shed its needles, creating a mess that needs to be cleaned up and a potential fire hazard

There is no Right or Wrong Answer

Whatever you choose real or fake tree, just remember it is all a part of the process.

Next up is a whole series on how to untangle Christmas lights.

Have a Happy Christmas!