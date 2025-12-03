ContestsConcerts + Events
A Drunk Racoon Was Found Passed Out in a Liquor Store Bathroom

I don’t always hear about a drunk racoon passed out a liquor store bathroom but when I do want to hear more. Stay thirsty, my friend. The the following events…

Donielle Flynn
A drunk racoon is face down on the floor next to the toilet in a liquor store bathroom. According to authorities, the racoon was passed out in the picture.

A racoon broke into a liquor store, trashed the place, and passed out in the bathroom face down.

The Hangover: The Drunk Racoon Edition

A raccoon caused a wild scene at a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia. Overnight the animal apparently slipped in through a ceiling tile at ABC Liquor Store. Inside, it knocked over bottles of scotch and whiskey, shattering them and flooding the aisle with spilled alcohol.

The next morning a store employee entered the store and thought that place had been robbed. The store was a mess. Eventually, the masked intruder was found. Instead of a burglar, it was a raccoon passed out face-down on the bathroom floor.

The local animal control, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter (HCAP), responded. According to officer Samantha Martin, “He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

the aftermath of a racoon in a liquor store: bottles of booze are broken and strewn all over the gray cement floor. The Drunk racoon was apprehended passed out in the bathroomHanover County Animal Protection & Shelter Facebook Page

Store employees thought there had been a break-in. There was, but the masked bandit was actually a racoon. Photo Courtesy of Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter Facebook Page

HCAP posted about the incident on their Facebook page. They noted that after a few hours of rest and with no signs of injury “other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices,” the creature was safely released back into the wild.

The walk of shame this racoon had to do was epic, but the forest cred had to be worth it. Even Rocky Racoon would be impressed by this guy. Our drunk friend reminds me of Screamin' Scott's uninvited dinner guest. He also loves pinball.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
