A Drunk Racoon Was Found Passed Out in a Liquor Store Bathroom

A racoon broke into a liquor store, trashed the place, and passed out in the bathroom face down.

I don't always hear about a drunk racoon passed out a liquor store bathroom but when I do want to hear more. Stay thirsty, my friend. The the following events may seem unbelievable, but this actually happened.

The Hangover: The Drunk Racoon Edition

A raccoon caused a wild scene at a liquor store in Ashland, Virginia. Overnight the animal apparently slipped in through a ceiling tile at ABC Liquor Store. Inside, it knocked over bottles of scotch and whiskey, shattering them and flooding the aisle with spilled alcohol.

The next morning a store employee entered the store and thought that place had been robbed. The store was a mess. Eventually, the masked intruder was found. Instead of a burglar, it was a raccoon passed out face-down on the bathroom floor.

The local animal control, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter (HCAP), responded. According to officer Samantha Martin, “He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

Photo Courtesy of Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter Facebook Page

HCAP posted about the incident on their Facebook page. They noted that after a few hours of rest and with no signs of injury “other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices,” the creature was safely released back into the wild.