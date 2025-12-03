ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Foundation Donates Millions to Workforce Education and Relief Efforts

Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on Nov. 30. They discussed the group’s humanitarian efforts, including job training, hunger relief, and disaster aid….

Dan Teodorescu
Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Tabone / Stringer via Getty Images

Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on Nov. 30. They discussed the group's humanitarian efforts, including job training, hunger relief, and disaster aid. The foundation has given more than $10 million to job training programs at trade schools and community colleges over the years.

The segment showed all four band members. It showcased Carmen DeBerry, one of 9,000 Metallica Scholars who received money through the program. DeBerry finished trade school with help from the foundation and now drives trucks for a living.

"I mean, to be honest, I didn't know when I first signed up that it was through Metallica; they just called it a scholarship," said DeBerry to CBS News.

The foundation has raised nearly $20 million since 2017. The group also sent money to help people after the California wildfires and put on Helping Hands benefit concerts.

Bassist Robert Trujillo explained why they started this work. "We all came from, I mean, pretty humble beginnings," said Trujillo. "At a certain point you realize, like, hey, you know, we're selling tickets, we're doing well, the ship's not sinking. What can we do to make people's lives better?"

Drummer Lars Ulrich also talked about helping others. "I think instinctively you just want to help. I mean, we all depend on each other — you know, if you really want to break it down, then you go, humans are herd animals and really thrive, you know, the flock does better when everybody is doing well," said Ulrich.

James Hetfield described what happens when they meet scholarship recipients. "We get to go make some people smile out there, deliver the goods by playing songs that saved us in our lives. And then to create a foundation that's giving back to, you know, the blue collar America? We get to go from thousands that are making big noise, that we know we're impacting, but to get a one-on-one, you know, heart-to-heart with somebody whose life you've changed, it changes mine," said Hetfield.

The band started in 1981. They've sold nearly 125 million albums, and their music has been streamed over 17 billion times. Fans can get info on their current tour from their official website.

Lars UlrichMetallica
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25Dan Teodorescu
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicAerosmith’s ‘One More Time’ EP Debuts at No. 9 on Billboard 200, Securing Top 10 Album in Sixth Consecutive DecadeLaura Adkins
Tom Morello attends Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicTom Morello’s First India Tour with Family Across Three CitiesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect