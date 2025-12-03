On What Would Have Been Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th Birthday, He Still Finds a Way to Make Us Laugh

There are rock stars who make music, and then there are rock stars who become part of the cultural bloodstream. Ozzy Osbourne has always been the latter — unpredictable, hilarious, chaotic, and somehow heartfelt all at once.

So on what would have been Ozzy’s 77th birthday, it feels fitting that he’s once again the reason the internet is cracking up.

Bill McClintock — the undisputed king of rock mashups — just released a new blend that pairs Hall & Oates’ “Jingle Bell Rock” with Ozzy’s “Mama I’m Coming Home.”

Read that again.

Yes, it’s exactly as ridiculous — and perfect — as it sounds.

This is holiday chaos, emotional whiplash, and pure musical joy wrapped into one three-minute Frankenstein’s monster. You get the ultra-smooth Hall & Oates Christmas harmonies, and then Ozzy comes soaring in like some kind of rogue holiday spirit dropping wisdom and vibrato. It shouldn’t work, but it does — beautifully.

And here’s the thing: Ozzy would’ve absolutely loved this.

He had a sense of humor about everything — himself most of all. He loved when people bent the rules of music, broke genres apart, and mashed things together just to see what would happen. Ozzy thrived in chaos. He created chaos. And he definitely laughed at it.

So the idea of Ozzy hearing Hall & Oates crooning “Jingle Bell Rock” under “Mama I’m Coming Home”?

He would’ve howled.

Sharon would’ve rolled her eyes.

And Ozzy would’ve probably played it twice.

There’s something strangely perfect about celebrating his birthday with a mashup that captures both sides of him — the sentimental ballad singer and the merry madman. Even now, his voice drops into a Christmas track and suddenly you’re feeling nostalgic, amused, and a little confused in the best possible way.

McClintock didn’t just make a mashup.

He accidentally made the most Ozzy birthday tribute imaginable.