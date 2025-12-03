ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Sharon and Kelly Thinking of Ozzy on His Birthday

On what would have been Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday, his widow Sharon Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared deeply emotional tributes for Ozzy on his birthday. Sharon posted on…

Donielle Flynn
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the after party for the special screening of Momentum Pictures' 'A Million Little Pieces' on December 04, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Used (among others) in an article about Ozzy on his brithday.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On what would have been Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday, his widow Sharon Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared deeply emotional tributes for Ozzy on his birthday.

Sharon posted on Instagram a heartfelt message: “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born.” She added that she will “never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”

Kelly also honored her father. She shared a photo of him smiling next to a birthday cake and wrote: “Happy birthday daddy I miss you … I love you more than life itself!” Later she posted from the memorial site in Birmingham, at the bench fans decorated with flowers. Her caption read: “Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard … what I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”

In her tribute Kelly mentioned how difficult the day was, especially with her brother away: “I can’t lie, today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him!” Her brother, Jack Osbourne, is currently competing on the reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and can't be with the family in person this birthday.

Jack Osbourne: In the Jungle on Ozzy's Birthday

Kelly’s comment reflects a painful reality: even on a day meant to honor their father, the family remains fragmented by distance and commitments. A family is forever changed when they lose a parent. Jack and Kelly are still very new to navigating a world without their larger-than-life dad. This is their first go-around of experiencing life after death for Ozzy on his brithday.

Jack OsbourneKelly OsbourneOzzy OsborneSharon Osborne
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicMetallica Foundation Donates Millions to Workforce Education and Relief EffortsDan Teodorescu
Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMötley Crüe Bassist Says Rock Stars Should Accept Their Age, Not Act Like They’re 25Dan Teodorescu
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicAerosmith’s ‘One More Time’ EP Debuts at No. 9 on Billboard 200, Securing Top 10 Album in Sixth Consecutive DecadeLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect