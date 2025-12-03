Sharon and Kelly Thinking of Ozzy on His Birthday

On what would have been Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday, his widow Sharon Osbourne and his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared deeply emotional tributes for Ozzy on his birthday.

Sharon posted on Instagram a heartfelt message: “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born.” She added that she will “never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”

Kelly also honored her father. She shared a photo of him smiling next to a birthday cake and wrote: “Happy birthday daddy I miss you … I love you more than life itself!” Later she posted from the memorial site in Birmingham, at the bench fans decorated with flowers. Her caption read: “Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard … what I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”

In her tribute Kelly mentioned how difficult the day was, especially with her brother away: “I can’t lie, today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him!” Her brother, Jack Osbourne, is currently competing on the reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and can't be with the family in person this birthday.

Jack Osbourne: In the Jungle on Ozzy's Birthday