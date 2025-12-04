Aerosmith Teases New Version of ‘Wild Woman’ With Country Star Lainey Wilson

Aerosmith dropped hints about a fresh version of their classic, "Wild Woman." The track will feature a mystery guest, with clues pointing to country star Lainey Wilson.

The band posted a teaser on Instagram with photos of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud. A cowboy hat from Charlie 1 Horse appeared in the image — a manufacturer that collaborates with Wilson on a signature line.

"A 'Wild Woman' feature coming soon," they wrote. "There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?"

The post doesn't name the artist, but the hat matches Charlie 1 Horse designs from Wilson's collection with the company.

"Wild Woman" appears on the five-track EP One More Time. Aerosmith and Yungblud released it on Nov. 21, and it debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Wilson and Tyler performed together in February at the 6th Annual Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium. The two sang a duet of "Dream On."

In October, the rock band and Yungblud teamed up with Steve Martin for a banjo-enhanced version of "My Only Angel," the lead single from the EP. Martin's banjo playing added a surprising twist to the track.

Wilson scored her ninth career No. 1 song at country radio with "Somewhere Over Laredo." The track appears on the deluxe edition of her 2024 fifth studio album, Whirlwind.

The singer also won CMA Entertainer of the Year. She shared a cover of Yungblud's song "Zombie" not long ago.