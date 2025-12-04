ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Aerosmith Teases New Version of ‘Wild Woman’ With Country Star Lainey Wilson

Aerosmith dropped hints about a fresh version of their classic, “Wild Woman.” The track will feature a mystery guest, with clues pointing to country star Lainey Wilson.  View this post…

Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on the left and Lainey Wilson on the right.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images / Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Aerosmith dropped hints about a fresh version of their classic, "Wild Woman." The track will feature a mystery guest, with clues pointing to country star Lainey Wilson. 

The band posted a teaser on Instagram with photos of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Yungblud. A cowboy hat from Charlie 1 Horse appeared in the image — a manufacturer that collaborates with Wilson on a signature line.

"A 'Wild Woman' feature coming soon," they wrote. "There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?"

The post doesn't name the artist, but the hat matches Charlie 1 Horse designs from Wilson's collection with the company.

"Wild Woman" appears on the five-track EP One More Time. Aerosmith and Yungblud released it on Nov. 21, and it debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Wilson and Tyler performed together in February at the 6th Annual Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium. The two sang a duet of "Dream On."

In October, the rock band and Yungblud teamed up with Steve Martin for a banjo-enhanced version of "My Only Angel," the lead single from the EP. Martin's banjo playing added a surprising twist to the track.

Wilson scored her ninth career No. 1 song at country radio with "Somewhere Over Laredo." The track appears on the deluxe edition of her 2024 fifth studio album, Whirlwind

The singer also won CMA Entertainer of the Year. She shared a cover of Yungblud's song "Zombie" not long ago.

No release date has been announced for the new take on "Wild Woman."

AerosmithLainey Wilson
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
David Byrne speaks onstage during 'John Mulaney in Conversation with Fred Armisen' at 92NY on May 31, 2023 in New York City.
MusicDavid Byrne Brings 13-Piece Band to Tiny Desk ConcertLaura Adkins
Pearl Jam have officially announced a new photo book that's all about the band's Dark Matter tour, which wrapped up in May.
MusicPearl Jam to Release Dark Matter Tour Photo BookAnne Erickson
Trey Anastasio (L), Jon Fishman, and Mike Gordon of Phish perform on top of the Ed Sullivan Theater after a taping of the Late Shown with David Letterman Show June 21, 2004 in New York City.
MusicPhish Will Return to Las Vegas Sphere for Nine Shows in Spring 2026Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect