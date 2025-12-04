Would You Give The Gift of a Fart Blanket?

"Fart Blanket" is a gag gift, as part of a Dutch Oven Kit. These kits are marketed as a humorous gift for those who play pranks involving passing gas in bed. They typically include a large, soft blanket, a "fart recipe" card with various pranks, and stickers.

What is a Fart Blanket?

A large, soft throw blanket, often made of microfiber fleece, that is part of a gift set.

What it's for: To be used in a "Dutch oven" prank, which is when someone passes gas under the covers and pulls the blanket over another person's head.

The blankets themselves are just standard, soft blankets and do not have any special technology to stop, filter, or make fart smells/noises. As the product FAQ humorously states, "All farts sound and smells are provided by you…. Or the person you're snuggling with!"

These gifts are available for purchase from various online retailers, including the original brand's website at Dutch Oven Kits and on platforms like Harry & David and Etsy.

Who Should I Give a Fart Blanket to for Christmas?

A "Fart Blanket" is a novelty or gag gift, typically given to people with a good sense of humor, often in a casual setting, such as among family or close friends. It's meant to be a funny, lighthearted present rather than a practical or serious one.

People you might give one to include:

Family members like a sibling, parent, or a fun aunt/uncle with whom you share jokes.

Close friends who appreciate irreverent or practical joke-style gifts.

A significant other, if you have a humorous relationship, would be seen as funny rather than offensive.

Anyone who specifically enjoys practical jokes or has a reputation for flatulence and can laugh about it.

In case You Don't Know What a Dutch Oven Is?

"Dutch oven" as slang: In the case of the flatulence prank, the "oven" isn't a real oven but a makeshift one created with a blanket.