Great Moments in Violin Rock Songs

The violin has been… instrumental in creating mood and sound in rock songs since the ’60s through to today’s rock.

The violin has played a surprisingly powerful and atmospheric role in rock music, adding emotional depth, dramatic ambiance, and a polished sophistication that electric guitars alone can’t always deliver. While rock is typically driven by guitars and drums, the violin rock songs cut through, many times showing a different side of the band.

History of Violin Rock Songs

In the late ’60s and ’70s, artists began incorporating violins to expand rock’s sonic palette. Bands like Electric Light Orchestra blended classical instrumentation with rock rhythms, helping define the “symphonic rock” sound. Meanwhile, The Velvet Underground, showed how the violin could add tension and experimental edge.

By the ’90s and 2000s, violins found a home in alternative rock and even metal, adding orchestral drama to certain songs. Bands like Smashing Pumpkins, Guns N Roses, and Bush used strings to build emotional intensity and expand the genre’s boundaries.

Here are some pivotal violin rock songs and the artists that played on them.

8 Violin Rock Songs

"November Rain" - Guns N Roses

The video cost 1.5 million dollars to make in 1991. That's the equivalent of nearly 3.5 million dollars in 2025. Inflation sucks. The video was worth it though, GNR got a ton of play on MTV and the video has been viewed more 2.3 BILLION times on YouTube. The craziest part: The original song did not have any violin. The violin part was added in by the band's producers and arranged for the final track. No credit was to an outside violinist.

"Kashmir" - Led Zeppelin

This could be finest performances of one of Led Zeppelin's greatest songs. At one point in time or another, every member of Led Zeppelin said "Kashmir" is Led Zeppelin's finest song. As for the violin, it was played by unidentified session players. Here Page and Plant perform with an Egyptian orchestra and let it all go.

"I Stay Away" - Alice in Chains

"I Stay Away" features violin played by Rebecca Clemons-Smith and Matthew Weiss. Additionally, the song includes the viola and cello. I can't put my finger on it, but there's an emotional connection to "I Stay Away" like no other songs from Alice in Chains. Some say that the song is about Layne’s struggle with heroin. He is distancing himself from Demri (his girlfriend) because of his addiction issues.

"Baba O'Riley" - The Who

Dave Arbus played the violin on the studio recording of "Baba O'Riley." Arbus was a member of the progressive rock group East of Eden who happened to be recording in the studio next door to The Who. According to udiscovermusic.com, Pete Townshend put the "O" on "Baba O'Riley" because Arbus's violin gave the song a touch of Irish.

"Glycerine" - Bush

Gavyn Wright played violin and viola on the studio recording of "Glycerine." Gavin Rossdale wrote the song and said it was about how love was like a bomb. The end of the song features the stringed instruments sounding like they're melting... at least that's what it sounds like to me.

"Do Ya" - Electric Light Orchestra

Jeff Lynne wrote "Do Ya" when he was with The Move. ELO was a side project of The Move. Mik Kaminski played violin on the studio recording for ELO. Side note: Jeff Lynne is a freakin' genius. I say this like it's fact because it is.

"Disarm" - Smashing Pumpkins

The violinist who arranged and performed the violin on the studio recording of "Disarm" is David Lasater Ragsdale former guitarist and violinist for Kansas (He was with Kansas from 1991-1996 and 2006-2023).

Billy Corgan has described "Disarm" as a song "about my childhood and how I turned into an a--hole."

"Paper in Fire" - John Mellancamp

Americansongwriter.com has a great article on the story behind "Paper in Fire." Part of that story is Mellencamp telling the band "It was the best song I ever wrote." He warned them not to "f–k it up.” Fiddler Lisa Germano plays on this track. She was a part of Mellencamp's band from 1985-1993. Lisa returned to the band in 2023 for the Live and In Person tour.

Celebrating Violin Rock Songs