Win tickets to see Story of a Song an evening of a 90s Unplugged Experience December 12th!

A Night of 90s Stories, Songs, and Acoustic Classics

If you love the music of the ’90s—and the stories behind the songs that defined the decade—this is a night you won’t want to miss. Story of a Song is coming to District 142 on December 12, and WCSX wants to send you there with a pair of passes to this intimate acoustic experience.

This special event brings together four standout voices from some of the era’s most memorable bands: Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe, John Hampson of Nine Days, and JR Richards of Dishwalla. Each artist steps on stage with nothing but a guitar, a microphone, and the stories behind the songs that shaped their careers. It’s the kind of setting where you hear the details that never make it into interviews—the late-night writing sessions, the unexpected inspirations, the moments that nearly kept a song from being recorded.

Picture the room: warm lighting, acoustic guitars ringing out, and the crowd leaning in as the artists take turns performing hits like “Two Princes,” “The Freshmen,” “Absolutely (Story of a Girl),” and “Counting Blue Cars.” Between songs, the musicians share personal anecdotes, road stories, and the creative sparks that turned ideas into unforgettable tracks. It’s part live performance, part storytelling session, and completely unique for anyone who grew up with this music.

District 142’s intimate setting makes the evening even more special. No giant arena, no distance between you and the performers—just a close-up, unplugged night of songs that still hit just as hard today.

What You Could Win

Two passes to Story of a Song at District 142

An up-close acoustic performance with iconic ’90s voices

A rare chance to hear the stories behind the hits

Don’t miss an evening that blends nostalgia, great songwriting, and stripped-down performances from some of the decade’s most recognizable artists.

