Elton John’s Christmas Single Goes Platinum

Each year when the holidays roll around, those annual favorites pop up on playlists and radio stations around the world. Elton John has a plethora of holiday music, and his holiday song "Step Into Christmas," which was first release in 1973, was just certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Over the past decade, "Step Into Christmas" has made its way back to Billboard's Holiday Airplay chart, and it's also been back on the U.K. singles chart. Last year, John gave new life to the song by releasing a new music video for the track starring Cara Delevingne.

Elton John Has Some Fun With 'Step Into Christmas'

John took to social media on Nov. 29 to poke a little fun at "Step Into Christmas" and marvel at how it becomes so popular every season. In the clip, he's seen in his kitchen, and each time he opens a drawer or the oven or the refrigerator, the song starts playing, and he screaming. It's like the song is haunting him.

Aside from his holiday music, John is all about giving back. Monday, Dec. 1, was World AIDS Day, and on that day, for everyone who donated to his Elton John AIDS Foundation, he tripled those donations.

"I lost hundreds of friends to AIDS. I built a chapel in my home so I'd never forget them. But the real danger is that the world has already forgotten," he stated in a message to supporters. "Every single minute, someone dies of AIDS-related causes. This is happening right now. On our watch."