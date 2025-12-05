ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Elton John’s Christmas Single Goes Platinum

Each year when the holidays roll around, those annual favorites pop up on playlists and radio stations around the world. Elton John has a plethora of holiday music, and his…

Anne Erickson
Elton John has a plethora of holiday music, and his holiday song "Step Into Christmas," which was first release in 1973, was just certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Getty Images / Leon Neal

Each year when the holidays roll around, those annual favorites pop up on playlists and radio stations around the world. Elton John has a plethora of holiday music, and his holiday song "Step Into Christmas," which was first release in 1973, was just certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Over the past decade, "Step Into Christmas" has made its way back to Billboard's Holiday Airplay chart, and it's also been back on the U.K. singles chart. Last year, John gave new life to the song by releasing a new music video for the track starring Cara Delevingne.

Elton John Has Some Fun With 'Step Into Christmas'

John took to social media on Nov. 29 to poke a little fun at "Step Into Christmas" and marvel at how it becomes so popular every season. In the clip, he's seen in his kitchen, and each time he opens a drawer or the oven or the refrigerator, the song starts playing, and he screaming. It's like the song is haunting him.

Aside from his holiday music, John is all about giving back. Monday, Dec. 1, was World AIDS Day, and on that day, for everyone who donated to his Elton John AIDS Foundation, he tripled those donations.

"I lost hundreds of friends to AIDS. I built a chapel in my home so I'd never forget them. But the real danger is that the world has already forgotten," he stated in a message to supporters. "Every single minute, someone dies of AIDS-related causes. This is happening right now. On our watch."

He added regarding the AIDS disease, "It's not because we lack the tools... What's missing is the global attention and political will, but I've seen compassion move mountains before, and I believe it can again. You've stood by me for decades, and this World AIDS Day, I'm asking if you will stand with me and my Foundation to ensure no one is left behind."

Elton John
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
What's the chance of our area getting a white Christmas? The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its official predictions.
Human InterestFarmer’s Almanac’s 2025 White Christmas Predictions for MichiganAnne Erickson
Jermaine O'Neal #20 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Miami Heat at US Airways Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 5
Kaka of AC Milan celebrates his goal and AC Milan's third during the FIFA Club World Cup
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 4
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect