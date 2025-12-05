Rock for Tots Rolls into Freddy’s Bar This Weekend

The Rock for Tots weekend is ready with WCSX event will attract hundreds of musicians and music fans to Freddy’s Bar & Grill this December 6th and 7th, resulting in thousands of dollars for Christmas toys to benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club

Now in its 18th year, the two-day R4T show features mini-sets by some 50 bands playing from Saturday afternoon to late Sunday night, with only a five-minute break between acts. Audience members just need to bring a new, unwrapped toy or $5 for admission.

Freddy's bar is located on 40000 Garfield Road in Clinton Twp

Screamin Scott Randall from 94.7 WCSX hosts his 18th time alongside longtime friend Joe Evangelista

“The professionalism of the musicians, every one of them leaves their egos at the door, and the crowd sees it. And the crowd just loves the fast pace of the lineup changes,” said event coordinator Joe Evangelista.

Music from all types of Michigan bands, from acoustic to all-out melt-some-snow rock and roll.

Highlights from bands like: Kevin B Kline, Blue Sky Riley, 2 Days Gone, Special Guests Arron Litrick with Jimmy Bones, Mob Opera, Chit!, Planet of Fun, Ozzy Rebourne, Funhouse, Lou Fighters and many more.

Scott Randall David Chisholm and his band Bezerker. Rocked the night. A very unique Detroit band you have to check out.

Here is your 2025 WCSX Rock 4 Tots lineup and time slots. Tell a buddy, bring a friend. It’s the “Most Magical, Musical Event of the Year!”

Prizes And Raffles Over the Top

Plus, we’ve got amazing prizes lined up this year!

Austin Zidar Photo of raffle row part of 120 plus raffle items at this years Rock 4 Tots with WCSX

“Barrow of Cheer” tickets are on sale now and at the event at Freddy’s Bar & Grill and Jack’s Pub on Gratiot in Clinton Township.

K & W Cycle is raffling off an ATV. Tickets will be on sale at Freddy's bar soon!

All proceeds benefit the Clinton Township Goodfellows organization — ensuring that no child goes without a Christmas.

WCSX scott randall Some Rock 4 Tots helpers who made the event go smooth

Every child should have something under the tree on Christmas morning.

The toy drive has raised in excess of $50,000, as well as tens of thousands of toys to be donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows to be distributed to more than 500 children.

Rock-4-Tots collects new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and accepts cash donations. Throughout the event, there are 50/50 raffles and an array of raffle items available for auction. The collections donated to the Clinton Township Goodfellows’ No Child Without a Christmas campaign.

Hope to see you all this weekend