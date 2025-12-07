ContestsConcerts + Events
GameStop Bought a 30K Pokémon Card from a Customer

Earlier this week, a customer visited a GameStop in Grapevine, Texas. The customer traded in a slabbed, PSA-graded 2003 holo-Gengar Pokémon Card. The card carried a fair-market value around $33,883….

Donielle Flynn
Pokemon Cards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST 19: A contestant looks at cards as he competes during the 2016 Pokemon World Championships on August 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Over 1,600…

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a customer visited a GameStop in Grapevine, Texas. The customer traded in a slabbed, PSA-graded 2003 holo-Gengar Pokémon Card. The card carried a fair-market value around $33,883. After passing GameStop’s verification and compliance procedures, the customer walked away with $30,494.70. According to GameStop, the 30K Pokémon card marks “the most valuable single trade-in ever recorded” in the company’s history.

The 30K Pokémon Card's Relation to PowerPacks

This record trade-in came under GameStop’s “PowerPacks” program. PowerPacks let buyers open what amounts to digital blind-boxes: each pack yields a real, PSA-graded trading card. Customers can then keep the card, store it in PSA’s vault, or sell it back to GameStop. That buy-back option typically pays about 90% of the card’s market value (minus a small fee).

For the buyer of the Gengar card, that meant turning a lucky pull into real cash. It's also clear proof-point for collectors skeptical of GameStop’s trade-in value structure. GameStop even framed the payout as vindication against critics who have long lit-up the retailer’s traditional trade-in track record of lowball offers.

But industry watchers look at this as more than a flashy payout. The PowerPacks system allows GameStop to profit repeatedly from the same cards. If a user sells a card back, GameStop can re-list it in another pack. Essentially GameStop is turning each rare card into a recurring revenue source.

https://www.reddit.com/r/PokemonTCG/comments/1pcfyg4/funny_how_this_is_announced_right_after_gamestop/

For a retail chain once defined by consoles and used games, this marks a strategic pivot. GameStop in delving deeper into the trading-card business. For collectors and gamers alike, it’s a bold new angle. An angle where a perfect-condition Gengar can make headlines, and and pay for itself in headlines and free promotion.

GameStoppokemontrading cards
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
