GameStop Bought a 30K Pokémon Card from a Customer

Earlier this week, a customer visited a GameStop in Grapevine, Texas. The customer traded in a slabbed, PSA-graded 2003 holo-Gengar Pokémon Card. The card carried a fair-market value around $33,883. After passing GameStop’s verification and compliance procedures, the customer walked away with $30,494.70. According to GameStop, the 30K Pokémon card marks “the most valuable single trade-in ever recorded” in the company’s history.

The 30K Pokémon Card's Relation to PowerPacks

This record trade-in came under GameStop’s “PowerPacks” program. PowerPacks let buyers open what amounts to digital blind-boxes: each pack yields a real, PSA-graded trading card. Customers can then keep the card, store it in PSA’s vault, or sell it back to GameStop. That buy-back option typically pays about 90% of the card’s market value (minus a small fee).

For the buyer of the Gengar card, that meant turning a lucky pull into real cash. It's also clear proof-point for collectors skeptical of GameStop’s trade-in value structure. GameStop even framed the payout as vindication against critics who have long lit-up the retailer’s traditional trade-in track record of lowball offers.

But industry watchers look at this as more than a flashy payout. The PowerPacks system allows GameStop to profit repeatedly from the same cards. If a user sells a card back, GameStop can re-list it in another pack. Essentially GameStop is turning each rare card into a recurring revenue source.