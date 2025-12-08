ContestsConcerts + Events
Megadeth Sets Global Theater Event for Final Album Premiere

Megadeth will broadcast a documentary in over 1,000 theaters spanning more than 35 countries on Jan. 22, 2026. Fans will get the first complete listen to the band’s self-titled final…

Dan Teodorescu
Megadeth performs at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Megadeth will broadcast a documentary in over 1,000 theaters spanning more than 35 countries on Jan. 22, 2026. Fans will get the first complete listen to the band's self-titled final studio album one day before its official release on Jan. 23.

The film is called Megadeth: Behind the Mask. It features a 40-year retrospective interview with frontman Dave Mustaine. He'll walk through each track on the new record and recount tales from the group's storied past.

"This listening event is going to be amazing," said Mustaine in a press release, as reported by Consequence. "I can't wait to share it with thousands of my closest friends around the world. I have so much gratitude for everyone who helped bring this film to life, especially you, the fans! Now let's fire this up… and pass the popcorn!"

Dave Mustaine started the group in 1983 after Metallica kicked him out. The band released its debut album, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!, in 1985. Their 1992 release, Countdown to Extinction, went double Platinum and pulled in a wider audience.

The band announced in August that the upcoming release marks its final studio album. Mustaine revealed plans for a farewell tour stretching three to five years.

Two singles from the new record, "I Don't Care" and "Tipping Point," came out ahead of the full album release. A bonus track covers Metallica's "Ride the Lightning," which Mustaine co-wrote with James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich for the 1984 album of the same name.

The current lineup includes Mustaine, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, bassist James LoMenzo, and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. The group has sold 50 million records and won a Grammy Award across its four-decade run. Fans can learn more about the film on its official website.

