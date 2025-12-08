ContestsConcerts + Events
Paul Rodgers’ Rock Hall Induction – He’s Glad He Missed It

In a new interview with Rolling Stone Brasil, Paul Rodgers explained why he passed on attending the Rock Hall induction ceremony for Bad Company on November 8, 2025.

two men on stage holding their arms up. One is the drummer the other the lead singer of Bad Company

Bad Company performs during Joe Walsh & Bad Company One Hell Of A Night Tour – at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre on May 29, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone Brasil, Paul Rodgers explained why he passed on attending the Rock Hall induction ceremony for Bad Company on November 8, 2025. He was scheduled to perform right up until days before the event. Fans hoped that he'd still be able to attend. Paul Rodgers' Rock Hall Induction: he missed it and he says he's glad he did.

What Happened Days Before the Rock Hall Induction

He revealed he’d suffered high blood pressure, chest pains and heart palpitations just days before the event. Rodgers said after seeing his doctor, he was warned not to fly. In his words, “I feel that I dodged a bullet by doing that.” He said he’s now embracing what he calls a “zen phase” of life. He's enjoying calm and quiet moments and even joking that these days he sings daily “to a crowd of one.”

Paul Rodgers' Rock Hall Induction - He Still Celebrated

Instead of flying to Los Angeles, Rodgers stayed home. He watched the induction from Canada with family over dinner. His sister-in-law hosted a “wonderful dinner for six” while viewing the event on a large TV. He said he was moved by drummer Simon Kirke’s speech and the all-star performances.

Rodgers Honors The Memory of Mick Ralphs

On the subject of Mick Ralphs, Rodgers offered a heartfelt tribute. He described Ralphs as “such a unique player, songwriter and man.” Rodgers also went on to praise Mick's tone: so recognizable that you’d know it within three notes. Lastly, Rodgers mentioned Mick's stubborn sense of humor, which stayed with him “till the very end.”

According to Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs spent his final years bedridden. Mick lost the use of his hands and legs after his stroke in 2016. The last time Rodgers spoke with him, Ralphs could not speak, but Rodgers said he managed to make him laugh one final time.

No Regrets

Rodgers says he has no regrets about missing the Hall-of-Fame night. Health, he insists, comes first. He’s now working on memoirs he hopes will be published in 2026. Rodgers referred to the project as a way to remember “a magical adventure” rather than mere nostalgia. “How lucky am I?” he asked.

