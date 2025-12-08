ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Pink Floyd Celebrates ‘Wish You Were Here 50’ With Worldwide Pop-Ups

Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic Wish You Were Here album with a special Wish You Were Here 50 edition. Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here isn’t…

Anne Erickson
Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic Wish You Were Here album with a special Wish You Were Here 50 edition.
Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic Wish You Were Here album with a special Wish You Were Here 50 edition.

Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here isn't just an album. It's an entire emotional ecosystem, a smoky, shimmering meditation on absence, fame, friendship and the cost of losing yourself along the way. The album is a deep listen and gets better every year.

Released in 1975, the album came right as the band was wrestling with success that felt more like a ghost than a gift, and you can hear that tension in every note. It's art that sighs. It's beautiful and makes for a complicated listen, even decades later.

Pink Floyd Celebrates an Iconic Album

Now, in celebration of the Wish You Were Here 50 release, Pink Floyd has announced a set of pop-ups. Beginning on Friday, Dec. 12, the day of Wish You Were Here 50's release, the Pink Floyd x News & Coffee Studio pop-up stores will open in a variety of cities, including London, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Paris, featuring newsstands turned into Pink Floyd pop-ups. Stores in Berlin and Milan will also get the pop-up treatment.

The main locations will have a special Wish You Were Here 50 editions of Pink Floyd's Brain Damage fanzine, with just 250 numbered copies with cover that are exclusive to each city. The band will also offer a "global edition," limited to 1,000 copies, only available in Berlin, Milan and on the band's official website.

The group will also offer a limited-edition white vinyl anniversary pressing of Wish You Were Here, at the four newsstand locations. For information on where to find the pop-ups and the special releases, head to the band's website.

For those who just want Wish You Were Here 50, the reissue will be available in different configurations, offering the original album and 25 bonus tracks, including six tracks that the band has never released. Other options include a Blu-ray, concert films and a short film by art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.

The album is legendary because it's massive but deeply personal. It's rock, it's poetry, it's therapy, and that's why it lives on.

Pink Floyd
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
The band Grateful Dead performs at the Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC.
MusicGrateful Dead Gets Guinness World Record for 66 Top 40 Albums on Billboard 200Laura Adkins
A split image of Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd on the left and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner on the right.
MusicLynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner Set 19-Date Summer Tour for 2026Laura Adkins
(L-R) James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicMetallica Rocks Bahrain As Their Worldwide Tour ContinuesLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect