Pink Floyd Celebrates ‘Wish You Were Here 50’ With Worldwide Pop-Ups

Pink Floyd is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic Wish You Were Here album with a special Wish You Were Here 50 edition.

Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here isn't just an album. It's an entire emotional ecosystem, a smoky, shimmering meditation on absence, fame, friendship and the cost of losing yourself along the way. The album is a deep listen and gets better every year.

Released in 1975, the album came right as the band was wrestling with success that felt more like a ghost than a gift, and you can hear that tension in every note. It's art that sighs. It's beautiful and makes for a complicated listen, even decades later.

Pink Floyd Celebrates an Iconic Album

Now, in celebration of the Wish You Were Here 50 release, Pink Floyd has announced a set of pop-ups. Beginning on Friday, Dec. 12, the day of Wish You Were Here 50's release, the Pink Floyd x News & Coffee Studio pop-up stores will open in a variety of cities, including London, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Paris, featuring newsstands turned into Pink Floyd pop-ups. Stores in Berlin and Milan will also get the pop-up treatment.

The main locations will have a special Wish You Were Here 50 editions of Pink Floyd's Brain Damage fanzine, with just 250 numbered copies with cover that are exclusive to each city. The band will also offer a "global edition," limited to 1,000 copies, only available in Berlin, Milan and on the band's official website.

The group will also offer a limited-edition white vinyl anniversary pressing of Wish You Were Here, at the four newsstand locations. For information on where to find the pop-ups and the special releases, head to the band's website.

For those who just want Wish You Were Here 50, the reissue will be available in different configurations, offering the original album and 25 bonus tracks, including six tracks that the band has never released. Other options include a Blu-ray, concert films and a short film by art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.