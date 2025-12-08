This Day in Rock History: December 8
Dec. 8 has been a tragic day for the rock music world, as two icons of the genre, John Lennon and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, were taken away from us on this day, much too soon. On a brighter note, the Eagles celebrate the release anniversary of "Hotel California" on Dec. 8. Here are some notable events that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These milestones and breakthrough moments happened on Dec. 8:
- 1979: Styx got their first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Babe." It was also their only major U.K. hit, reaching No. 6 on the charts.
- 2013: Metallica became the first band in history to play on all seven continents. They achieved the record when they performed their "Freeze 'Em All" 10-song set in Antarctica.
Cultural Milestones
Two past cultural icons of rock music celebrated birthdays on Dec. 8:
- 1943: Jim Morrison was born in Melbourne, Florida. He cofounded the Doors in 1965 and burst onto the mainstream two years later, with the No. 1 single "Light My Fire."
- 1947: Gregg Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He founded the Allman Brothers Band with his brother Duane in 1969 and also had a successful solo career.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Some of the most popular albums and concerts that happened on Dec. 8 include:
- 1968: Graham Nash performed with The Hollies for the last time, at a charity concert at the London Palladium. He had creative differences with other band members and left to form the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash.
- 1976: The Eagles released their fifth studio album, "Hotel California," through Asylum Records. It has been a huge critical and commercial success, selling over 32 million units worldwide to date.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Two tragic deaths changed rock music forever on Dec. 8:
- 1980: John Lennon was shot and killed as he was returning to his New York City apartment after a recording session. Despite being immediately rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
- 2004: Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed while he was performing in Columbus, Ohio, with his band Damageplan. He's widely considered one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time.
Despite two tragic anniversaries, Dec. 8 has also provided some reasons for celebration throughout the years. Visit us again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.