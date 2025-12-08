ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: December 8

Dec. 8 has been a tragic day for the rock music world, as two icons of the genre, John Lennon and Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell, were taken away from us on…

Dan Teodorescu
Metallica perform at the 5th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dec. 8 has been a tragic day for the rock music world, as two icons of the genre, John Lennon and Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, were taken away from us on this day, much too soon. On a brighter note, the Eagles celebrate the release anniversary of "Hotel California" on Dec. 8. Here are some notable events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These milestones and breakthrough moments happened on Dec. 8:

  • 1979: Styx got their first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Babe." It was also their only major U.K. hit, reaching No. 6 on the charts.
  • 2013: Metallica became the first band in history to play on all seven continents. They achieved the record when they performed their "Freeze 'Em All" 10-song set in Antarctica.

Cultural Milestones

Two past cultural icons of rock music celebrated birthdays on Dec. 8:

  • 1943: Jim Morrison was born in Melbourne, Florida. He cofounded the Doors in 1965 and burst onto the mainstream two years later, with the No. 1 single "Light My Fire."
  • 1947: Gregg Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He founded the Allman Brothers Band with his brother Duane in 1969 and also had a successful solo career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most popular albums and concerts that happened on Dec. 8 include:

  • 1968: Graham Nash performed with The Hollies for the last time, at a charity concert at the London Palladium. He had creative differences with other band members and left to form the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash.
  • 1976: The Eagles released their fifth studio album, "Hotel California," through Asylum Records. It has been a huge critical and commercial success, selling over 32 million units worldwide to date.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two tragic deaths changed rock music forever on Dec. 8:

  • 1980: John Lennon was shot and killed as he was returning to his New York City apartment after a recording session. Despite being immediately rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
  • 2004: Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed while he was performing in Columbus, Ohio, with his band Damageplan. He's widely considered one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time.

Despite two tragic anniversaries, Dec. 8 has also provided some reasons for celebration throughout the years. Visit us again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

Dimebag DarrellJohn LennonMetallica
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
George Michael performs at the Sports Arena in San Diego, California
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 7Dan Teodorescu
Korn Band members appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at MTV's Time Square Studios
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 6Dan Teodorescu
Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California.
MusicFender and Jackson Release Limited-Edition Guitar Collection for Iron Maiden’s 50th AnniversaryLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect