Win tickets to see Bob Dylan Live in Detroit April 4th!

Bob Dylan is returning to Detroit for one night only, and WCSX wants to put you in the audience. The legendary singer-songwriter brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour to the Masonic Temple Theatre on April 4th—an intimate setting perfectly matched to one of music’s most influential voices.

This is a rare chance to experience Dylan in a room where every lyric, every chord, and every subtle shift in tone feels close and personal. The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour has been praised for its stripped-back approach, its focus on musicianship, and its attention to the kind of detail that long-time fans appreciate. It’s Dylan doing what he does best: reshaping his sound, reinterpreting his catalog, and delivering new material with the depth and grit that only he can bring.

Picture the scene inside the Masonic Temple Theatre. The lights fall, the band starts to settle into that warm, unmistakable groove, and Dylan steps to the mic with the quiet confidence of an artist who has nothing left to prove but continues to push forward anyway. His newer work blends seamlessly with a lifetime of music, creating a setlist that feels both familiar and unpredictable.

Whether you’ve seen him once or a dozen times, no two Dylan shows are ever the same—which is part of the thrill. And now, you could be there to witness it.

What You Could Win

A pair of tickets to Bob Dylan at the Masonic Temple Theatre on April 4th

A chance to experience the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour live

An unforgettable evening with one of rock’s most iconic storytellers

Click here for more Bob Dylan information

Click here to purchase tickets

Don’t miss the opportunity to be in the room for a night of music that spans decades, influences generations, and continues to evolve with every performance.

Register To Win Below.