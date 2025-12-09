Are My Christmas Lights Illegal in 2025?

Christmas festive lights adorn a detached house in a suburban street in Melksham, December 8, 2012 in Melksham, England. The lights, a popular festive attraction, have returned to the town…

Just letting you know about Christmas Lights nowadays and breaking the law. Keep in mind, this isn't just a matter of public opinion driving a new style change or something similar. No, this is a law that went into effect that could change the way you decorate for Christmas.

If you've already decorated for Christmas this year, there's no need to take them down.

This will affect anyone trying to buy this in stores because it's banned, and that is non-LED Christmas lights.

Let's Take You Back In Time to 2022

The Department of Energy announced that the United States would be moving away from incandescent light bulbs and moving towards LED bulbs

That gave all of you some time to get your households in order, because the ban didn't officially take place until August 1st, 2023.

The federal ban general incandescent bulbs took effect, but specifically exempted low-wattage, novelty, and specialty bulbs like those used for Christmas and appliances, allowing them to still be sold and used. The ban focused on energy efficiency for standard household bulbs, favoring LEDs, but left many common and holiday-specific incandescent types available.

What Happened on August 1, 2023?

Energy Efficiency Standards: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) increased efficiency standards, making most traditional incandescent bulbs non-compliant.

Ban on General Service Lamps: This effectively banned the manufacturing and sale of most general-purpose incandescent bulbs (like those for standard lamps).

Am I Going To Get Arrested?

What Was Exempted (Including Christmas Lights)?

You will not get arrested for putting up Christmas lights on your house . The federal light bulb enforcement in August 2023 targeted manufacturers and retailers of general-purpose, inefficient bulbs, not consumers

Christmas & Specialty Bulbs: Glass Christmas tree bulbs, appliance bulbs (oven, fridge), black lights, bug lamps, and other low-wattage or specialized incandescents are explicitly excluded.

These bulbs don't fit the "general service" category, so they weren't subject to the same efficiency requirements.

You could still buy and use incandescent Christmas lights in late 2023 and beyond. The rule only targeted standard household bulbs that weren't energy efficient.

What About Christmas Lights on my Car?

Scott Randall It is illegal to drive a vehicle on public roads with Christmas lights turned on