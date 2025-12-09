Foreigner Performs ‘Luanne’ Live for First Time Since 1985 with Lou Gramm

ContestsConcerts + Events
Foreigner played “Luanne” live with co-founding vocalist Lou Gramm at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on Thursday. The band hadn’t performed this track onstage since 1985. “Luanne” served…

Lou Gramm performs at the Paradise Artists Party during day 3 of the IEBA 2016 Conference on October 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Foreigner played "Luanne" live with co-founding vocalist Lou Gramm at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on Thursday. The band hadn't performed this track onstage since 1985.

"Luanne" served as the fifth and final single from the band's 1981 album, 4, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. The group is celebrating the album with a deluxe reissue and several Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour dates.

The performance marks a reunion between the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group and Lou Gramm, who co-founded the band with guitarist Mick Jones. Jones remains the only original member still in the group, but no longer performs because of Parkinson's disease.

Lou Gramm, a Rochester native who lives in Webster, N.Y., sang on hits like "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded," "Feels Like the First Time," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," and "Cold As Ice" during his time with the band. He's said he plans to retire from performing sometime in 2026.

The setlist change comes after a lineup update, as singer Kelly Hansen stepped down in October. Luis Maldonado is the new lead vocalist, sharing the stage with Lou Gramm, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson, and drummer Chris Frazier.

Lou Gramm is expected to join the band for more Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour dates this month. Shows are scheduled for Sunday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Thursday in Montclair, N.J.

The band will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with orchestral concerts in March. A Double Trouble Double Vision summer tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd will follow, including an Aug. 23 show at the Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs. It's still unclear if Lou Gramm will make any appearances on those dates.

Concert tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek. Fans can also get tour info and band updates from their official website.

