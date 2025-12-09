Rock 4 Tots 2025 brings Good Tidings & Cheer to those in need

The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots event kicked off over the weekend at Freddy's Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. The annual event welcomed over 50 bands to the stage in 20-minute sets to provide entertainment and to help raise donations for the Salvation Army in an effort to help those in need of assistance during the holiday season.

In addition to donations, those who attended the Rock 4 Tots event could bring with them a new unwrapped toy to donate for children in helping out that not child goes without a present this holiday season.

The emcee of the joyful event was none other than 94.7 WCSX's own Screamin' Scott who took to the stage for not only announcements of the bands but to ring the bell for his red kettle to raise the most donations.

It's about more than the music.

While rocking to good music throughout the event, patrons had the opportunity to participate in 50/50 raffles, over 70 raffle bundles, the "wheelbarrow of cheer" and even a brand-new ATV courtesy of K & W Cycle. Thousands of toys were donated to the two-day event.

As the yearly tradition came to a close, a new record was broken in donations as over $31,000 was raised from the generous hearts of so many.

A U-Haul truck full of toys was load and will be sent to the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club where the toys will find their homes and into the hands of many children who will now have a toy/present to open come Christmas Day.

There's still time to give.

Those who missed out on the generosity and rocking good times still have an opportunity to help those in need and donate to their local Salvation Army by clicking here.

Working together to make it happen.

Shout out to Joe Evangelista, and to all the volunteers and friends of Screamin' Scott. You guys and gals ROCK!!!