Rock 4 Tots 2025 brings Good Tidings & Cheer to those in need

The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots event kicked off over the weekend at Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. The annual event welcomed over 50 bands to the stage…

Austin Zidar
Hey Santa, is Screamin’ Scott on the Naughty or Nice list?

The 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots event kicked off over the weekend at Freddy's Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. The annual event welcomed over 50 bands to the stage in 20-minute sets to provide entertainment and to help raise donations for the Salvation Army in an effort to help those in need of assistance during the holiday season.

In addition to donations, those who attended the Rock 4 Tots event could bring with them a new unwrapped toy to donate for children in helping out that not child goes without a present this holiday season.

The emcee of the joyful event was none other than 94.7 WCSX's own Screamin' Scott who took to the stage for not only announcements of the bands but to ring the bell for his red kettle to raise the most donations.

It's about more than the music.

While rocking to good music throughout the event, patrons had the opportunity to participate in 50/50 raffles, over 70 raffle bundles, the "wheelbarrow of cheer" and even a brand-new ATV courtesy of K & W Cycle. Thousands of toys were donated to the two-day event.

As the yearly tradition came to a close, a new record was broken in donations as over $31,000 was raised from the generous hearts of so many.

A U-Haul truck full of toys was load and will be sent to the Clinton Township Goodfellows Club where the toys will find their homes and into the hands of many children who will now have a toy/present to open come Christmas Day.

There's still time to give.

Those who missed out on the generosity and rocking good times still have an opportunity to help those in need and donate to their local Salvation Army by clicking here.

Working together to make it happen.

A special thank you to Freddy's Bar & Grill for hosting this incredible event. A special thanks to all the bands who participated in this year's Rock 4 Tots and sponsors, Clinton Township Goodfellow's, Jack's Pub, K & W Cycle, Gallery of Doors, Guitar Center Roseville, Paramount Contracting, Socia's Roofing, TNT Drives, ZLM Outdoor Living, Millenium Mold & Tool, Macho Claus, Big Dreams Ranch, and many more.

Shout out to Joe Evangelista, and to all the volunteers and friends of Screamin' Scott. You guys and gals ROCK!!!

rock 4 tots stage 2025
The stage is set, lets kick off the 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots!
Red kettle donation for the Salvation Army.
Let's make sure Screamin' Scott's red kettle is the fullest one
Rock 4 tots stage 2025
The stage is set, now its time to ROCK!
Santa Claus is at the wcsx table
Santa Claus has arrived at Rock 4 Tots!
Screamin' Scott won't stop ringing the bell until he's collected the most donations.
man and woman smile
The joy of the holiday seasom is in full swing.
Rock 4 tots stage 2025 musician plays music.
Play Run, Run Rudolph!!!
Woman donates to salvation army.
It's not the tolling of the Iron bell, it's just the spread of good cheer at the 18th Annual Rock 4 Tots.
Hey Screamin' Scott, is your wrist sore yet?
man donates to salvation army red kettle
Who knew generosity was so contagious.
stage of people play music
Now that's the Jingle Bell Rock!
bucket full of prizes at raffle rock 4 tots.
So many raffle prizes, so many presents here at Rock 4 Tots 2025.
rock 4 tots stage 2025
It's a full house here at Freddy's Bar & Grill in Clinton Township for Rock 4 Tots.
stage full of musicians
No mistletoe here, just cheer and joy at Freddy's Bar & Grill for Rock 4 Tots
Hey Santa, is Screamin' Scott on the Naughty or Nice list?
area full of donated toys.
So many toys, so many kids will be happy this holiday season thanks to Rock 4 Tots.
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
