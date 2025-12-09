Rock Dominates Pollstar’s Top Touring Acts of Millennium List

Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at MetLife Stadium on August 04, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pollstar released its “Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium” list. The list is based on ticket sales from January 1, 2001 through the end of 2025. Metallica, Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden all landed in the top-25. It's a testament to the power of rock decades into the 21st century. For the naysayers, here are some hard numbers showing that rock dominates Pollstar.

Rock Dominates Pollstar Numbers

U2 pulled the No. 2 spot with more than 2 billion gross in tickets sales. At No. 6, Bruce Springsteen at the E Street Band has pulled in just over 2 billion dollars in tickets sales and played 721 shows. Metallica sits at No. 8 with over 15.5 million tickets sold grossing 1.456 billion in ticket revenue since 2001. Bon Jovi is No. 9 with 1.2 billion over 587 shows.

Harder rock acts like Guns N’ Roses, and Iron Maiden were also in the top 25 as rock dominates Pollstar's millennial list. The plethora of rock-based artists show the legacy and staying power in fluctuating musical eras.

Additionally, the more pop-rock influenced artists like Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, The Eagles, and Billy Joel all made the top 25 of Pollstar's Millennial list. Joel was No. 24 and the lowest artist to break the billion mark for gross ticket sales.

These rankings arrive in a world where the top five are dominated by more mainstream pop/rock and contemporary acts. Still, the presence of rock fans among the legacy bands charted in Pollstar’s top 25 underscores how reliably rock can pack venues and survive changing trends.

The Consistency of Rock's Top Touring Bands

What stands out is how these rock acts have maintained consistency over time. Metallica, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, and Iron Maiden consistently tour and attract enough fans to rival newer megastars. That means long-time fans and new generations alike continue to show up. The fan bases are keeping these artists relevant in 2025’s global concert lineup.

Over-all Pollstar Millennial Top Ten

Coldplay was #1 with more than 2.486 billion in gross ticket sales over 731 shows.

U2 pulled in more than 2.187 billion but the amount of shows was significantly lower at 594.

Ed Sheeran rounded out the top three with 1.747 billion gross and 641 shows.