Win tickets to see Triumph with April Wine May 30th!

Two iconic rock bands. One massive night. And WCSX wants to send you there. Triumph and April Wine are teaming up for a powerhouse performance at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 30th, 2026—and you could be in the crowd when the first chord hits.

If you know these bands, you know exactly what this show represents. Triumph’s soaring vocals, precision musicianship, and high-energy presence paired with April Wine’s unmistakable hooks and rock-solid catalog make this a perfect night for fans who grew up cranking up the volume. It’s classic rock the way it should be played—loud, alive, and full of fire.

Picture the evening: the sun setting over the outdoor amphitheatre, the crowd settling in with that unmistakable buzz of anticipation, and the stage lighting up as April Wine opens the night with songs that instantly pull you back to the soundtrack of your youth. Then Triumph takes over—tight, electrifying, and delivering the kind of performance that reminds you why these bands still matter decades later.

It’s a double bill built for people who spent their best years with rock radio blasting from their speakers—and who still love it just as much today.

And now, you can win your way in.

Your Chance to Win Includes:

A pair of tickets to Triumph and April Wine

Live at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 30, 2026

A night of classic rock performed with the power and precision only these bands can deliver

This is the kind of show you share with someone who appreciates guitars turned up, vocals that hit you in the chest, and songs that never seem to age. Don’t miss your shot at one of next year’s standout concert events.

