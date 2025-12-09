Win Tickets to WCSX Presents Jefferson Starship’s at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre July 31st!

Get ready for a classic rock night under the stars as WCSX proudly presents Jefferson Starship, live at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on July 31st—and you could be there for free. This is your chance to take in a full evening of iconic music at one of Detroit’s most scenic waterfront venues, with a lineup that delivers hit after hit and keeps the spirit of rock alive.

Jefferson Starship continues to bring the unmistakable sound that shaped generations, blending powerful vocals, soaring melodies, and the kind of stage presence that proves why their music endures. And they’re not coming alone. The show features a stacked lineup of rock favorites, including Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall—each bringing their own catalog of classic tracks that defined the soundtrack of the ’70s and beyond.

Picture it: a summer evening along the Detroit River, lights reflecting off the water, thousands of fans singing along, and some of the most recognizable songs in rock echoing through The Aretha. It’s a night built for longtime fans, concert lovers, and anyone who appreciates timeless live music.

WCSX is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets and be part of this unforgettable night.

Register To Win Below.

Event Highlights

Jefferson Starship's Iconic Summer Tour live on Detroit's riverfront

Special performances by Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans, and Firefall

Hosted at the legendary Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit's premier outdoor venue

A full evening of classic rock hits and summer-night energy

You can purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience an incredible lineup at one of the best outdoor music settings in the city. Whether you grew up with these songs or discovered them along the way, this concert promises the kind of atmosphere and sound that classic rock fans live for.

