Paramount Wages Hostile Takeover of Warner Brothers to Block Netflix

At the start of December, Netflix struck a major deal to acquire Warner Bros. Now Paramount is launching a hostile takeover of Warner Brothers to block the Netflix deal. It's time to grab the popcorn as a custody fight for Batman and Harry Potter breaks out.

Paramount Hostile Takeover of Warner Brothers

First off, Reuters lists the Netflix acquisition deal at roughly $82.7 billion. The share values put at $27.75. This deal is for Warner Brothers, Discovery’s studios, streaming services, and much of its content library.

Secondly, just days after the Netflix deal went public, Paramount Skydance, launched a hostile, all-cash bid directly aimed at Warner’s shareholders. Their offer jumps to $30 per share, valuing the full company at about $108.4 billion, and includes cable networks (CNN) that Netflix’s bid excludes. According to the Washington Post, Paramount argues its cash-heavy offer provides quicker regulatory approval, greater certainty for investors, and better value than Netflix’s mix of cash and stock.

How Does Netflix Feel About This?

Netflix’s leadership is playing it cool and assuring stakeholders they remain “super confident” the original deal will close. The co-CEOs inferring that Paramount’s move was “entirely expected.” Their view: the Warner board already approved the Netflix arrangement, and they believe regulatory obstacles can be overcome within 12–18 months.