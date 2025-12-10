ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Oreo Sugar Free Cookies Are They Worth The Risk?

Oreo is launching Zero Sugar cookies in the U.S. in January 2026 Original and Double Stuf varieties sweeteners, marking a significant move to cater to health-conscious consumers. They’ve been working on these…

Screamin' Scott
Oreo Offers Free Cookies To Aliens
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oreo is launching Zero Sugar cookies in the U.S. in January 2026

Original and Double Stuf varieties sweeteners, marking a significant move to cater to health-conscious consumers. They've been working on these for years, aiming to provide the classic Oreo experience without sugar, and will be available in wrapped packs. 

 Get ready to dip those zero-sugar Oreos in your milk soon.

Oreo sugar free cookiesInstragram

Zero sugar? That’s right.

Mondelez International, the parent company of the cookies, announced on Tuesday that the brand is launching Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies.

“With Oreo Zero Sugar, you can indulge in the signature Oreo taste now without the sugar!​” said the product’s description. “Oreo Zero Sugar offers the classic taste of Oreo, while allowing you to keep your health & wellness goals.”​

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s the first time Mondelez has sold sugar-free Oreos in the U.S. Available in Europe and China, the company said.

Mondelez said consumers are increasingly seeking what it calls “mindful indulgence,” and the new Oreos will fill an existing gap in the market for sugar-free sandwich cookies.

What Are They Using Instead of Sugar?

Oreo's new zero-sugar cookies, launching in 2026, utilize a blend of sweeteners, primarily maltitolpolydextrosesucralose, and Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) to replace sugar, while avoiding aspartame, to achieve an authentic taste in both Original and Double Stuf varieties. 

Maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) are not banned.

They are widely approved and used food additives in major markets like the US (FDA) and EU (EFSA) for low-calorie sweetening, though they face ongoing scrutiny and have different regulatory statuses and consumer perceptions. 

Key Sweeteners Used:

Maltitol: A sugar alcohol found in some fruits and vegetables, providing sweetness.

Polydextrose: A type of soluble fiber derived from glucose, adding bulk and sweetness.

Sucralose: A zero-calorie sweetener made from sugar.

Ace-K (Acesulfame Potassium): A zero-calorie artificial sweetener. 

Why These Ingredients?

Taste & Texture: Mondelez spent four years developing this blend to mimic the classic Oreo taste and texture.

Consumer Demand: This launch addresses the growing consumer interest in reducing sugar intake.

No Aspartame: The formula intentionally excludes aspartame, which has raised health concerns. 

Just Remember

Everything comes with a risk factor. Pretty sure these are safe to eat in moderation. Just hope nothing comes back to haunt you 20 years from now. Just kidding, enjoy!

Healthy lifestyleOreo CookiesSnacks
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Christmas festive lights adorn a detached house in a suburban street in Melksham, December 8, 2012 in Melksham, England. The lights, a popular festive attraction, have returned to the town after a two-year absence and have raised thousands of pounds for charity for a local hospice, Dorothy House. The display, which is estimated to involve over 100,000 bulbs, worth over 30,000 GBP and even needed an up-rated electricity supply installed to cope with the additional power needed, is the brainchild of householder and electrician Alex Goodhind. This year, the display which Mr Goodhind began fifteen years ago now takes a team of professional electricians five weeks to complete, and even includes a snow machine. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
LifestyleAre My Christmas Lights Illegal in 2025?Screamin' Scott
Pokemon Cards
LifestyleGameStop Bought a 30K Pokémon Card from a CustomerDonielle Flynn
People with Christmas hats looking scared
LifestyleWould You Give The Gift of a Fart Blanket?Screamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect