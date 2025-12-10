Oreo Sugar Free Cookies Are They Worth The Risk?

Oreo is launching Zero Sugar cookies in the U.S. in January 2026

Original and Double Stuf varieties sweeteners, marking a significant move to cater to health-conscious consumers. They've been working on these for years, aiming to provide the classic Oreo experience without sugar, and will be available in wrapped packs.

Get ready to dip those zero-sugar Oreos in your milk soon.

Zero sugar? That’s right.

Mondelez International, the parent company of the cookies, announced on Tuesday that the brand is launching Oreo Zero Sugar Cookies.

“With Oreo Zero Sugar, you can indulge in the signature Oreo taste now without the sugar!​” said the product’s description. “Oreo Zero Sugar offers the classic taste of Oreo, while allowing you to keep your health & wellness goals.”​

It’s the first time Mondelez has sold sugar-free Oreos in the U.S. Available in Europe and China, the company said.

Mondelez said consumers are increasingly seeking what it calls “mindful indulgence,” and the new Oreos will fill an existing gap in the market for sugar-free sandwich cookies.

What Are They Using Instead of Sugar?

Oreo's new zero-sugar cookies, launching in 2026, utilize a blend of sweeteners, primarily maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) to replace sugar, while avoiding aspartame, to achieve an authentic taste in both Original and Double Stuf varieties.

Maltitol, polydextrose, sucralose, and Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) are not banned.

They are widely approved and used food additives in major markets like the US (FDA) and EU (EFSA) for low-calorie sweetening, though they face ongoing scrutiny and have different regulatory statuses and consumer perceptions.

Key Sweeteners Used:

Maltitol: A sugar alcohol found in some fruits and vegetables, providing sweetness.

Polydextrose: A type of soluble fiber derived from glucose, adding bulk and sweetness.

Sucralose: A zero-calorie sweetener made from sugar.

Ace-K (Acesulfame Potassium): A zero-calorie artificial sweetener.

Why These Ingredients?

Taste & Texture: Mondelez spent four years developing this blend to mimic the classic Oreo taste and texture.

Consumer Demand: This launch addresses the growing consumer interest in reducing sugar intake.

No Aspartame: The formula intentionally excludes aspartame, which has raised health concerns.

