Steve Perry Auctioning Items From His Archives for a Good Cause

Anne Erickson
Steve Perry, formerly of Journey, is auctioning off special items from his personal collection for a great cause.
Steve Perry, the former vocalist for Journey, is known for giving back, and he's doing it again. Perry is auctioning off items from his personal archives to help raise money for a great cause.

Perry has announced a new holiday auction with more than 90 special pieces of autographed personal memorabilia, including handwritten lyrics to Journey songs such as "Separate Ways" and "Only The Young"; Perry's Diamond records; test pressings; tour programs; vintage tour merch; and studio-used instruments. It's a wide range of items and just in time for the holidays.

Steve Perry Adds a Holiday Touch to His Auction

For those who want more holiday fun, he's also auctioning off some holiday-themed items, such as signed promotional items and singles for Perry's Christmas albums.

The handwritten notes look especially awesome. It's interesting to see what Perry's initial lyrics looked like on paper before these songs became favorites around the world.

Funds raised from the auction will go to a good cause, because the auction will raise funds for Gilead House, which helps unhoused single mothers and their children rebuild their lives. Many of these single moms and children are victims of abuse.

Perry also held an auction over the summer, which raised more than $200,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“I'm excited to once again open up my personal archives for this special Holiday auction and give the fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey,” Perry said in a statement. “Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and part of your own personal collections.”

The auction is open through Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. PT. For more information on the items and to get in on the auction, head to the auction's official website.

