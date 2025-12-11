ContestsConcerts + Events
Toto and The Romantics Tour with Christopher Cross Announced



Donielle Flynn
Steve Lukather of Toto

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 15: Steve Lukather of Toto band, performs during first day of Corona Capital Fest at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on November 15, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Toto has teamed up once again with soft-rock icon Christopher Cross adding Detroit’s own power-pop rock favorites, The Romantics to a North American summer tour in 2026. Here are the details on Toto and The Romantics tour with Christopher Cross.

The 32-date trek kicks off on July 15 in Bethel, New York. The tour runs through August 30 with the final show in Toronto. Detroit's show comes at the tail end of the tour with an August 29th date planned for Pine Knob. Tickets are on sale as of Friday, December 12th at 10am.

Toto and The Romantics Tour with Christopher Cross

For Toto, this tour builds on a strong year: as RRTNews discusses, the band’s catalog continues to achieve remarkable streaming milestones. “Africa” has surpassed two billion plays on Spotify and “Hold the Line” exceeded one billion. Toto’s enduring appeal, driven by hits like “Rosanna,” “Africa,” and “Hold the Line,” has helped the group remain a staple of classic rock stages nearly five decades after their debut.

Christopher Cross toured last year with Toto for the "Yacht Rock Tour" with Men at Work rounding out the bill. This year, the tour is simply called "Summer Tour."

The Romantics are an obvious favorite for Detroit. Wally Palmar and crew will celebrate their 50th anniversary of Valentine's Day in 2027.

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
