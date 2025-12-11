Chances of a White Christmas This Year?

Do people still dream of a White Christmas? For those who still do, the NWS National Weather Service has the news. Definition of a White Christmas: At least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

For Lower Michigan in 2025, long-range forecasts suggest a good chance for a white Christmas, especially for western areas and the north, with the Old Farmer's Almanac predicting snowy periods and cold temps for the Lower Lakes region, and meteorologists pointing to active patterns and potential for snow, though the eastern Lower Peninsula might see sunnier days, with typical odds around 50% for the Detroit area but higher up north.

Key Forecasts & Predictions:

The Last Farmer's Almanac Prediction

The Farmers' Almanac (the one with the "Farmers'" spelling) is ending its publication after its 2026 edition due to financial challenges, with its website shutting down in December 2025

Will it be a white Christmas in Michigan? It’s too far out to tell, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction, and snow lovers will be happy.

