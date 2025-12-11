ContestsConcerts + Events
Chances of a White Christmas This Year?

Screamin Scott
Winter hiking: You never know what you'll find during a Michigan winter hike. Perhaps some deer or a beautiful snow bank?
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Do people still dream of a White Christmas? For those who still do, the NWS National Weather Service has the news. Definition of a White Christmas: At least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. 

detroit christmas treePhoto: Visit Detroit

For Lower Michigan in 2025, long-range forecasts suggest a good chance for a white Christmas, especially for western areas and the north, with the Old Farmer's Almanac predicting snowy periods and cold temps for the Lower Lakes region, and meteorologists pointing to active patterns and potential for snow, though the eastern Lower Peninsula might see sunnier days, with typical odds around 50% for the Detroit area but higher up north. 

Key Forecasts & Predictions:

  • Old Farmer's Almanac (OFA): Predicts cold, snowy conditions for the Lower Lakes region (including most of Michigan), with a snowy Christmas likely, especially in the west; the east might be clearer.
  • National Weather Service (NWS): Their 8-14 day outlook supports cold temperatures and precipitation in the Midwest, aligning with the OFA.
  • Meteorologists: Place the chance at 55% for the Toledo area (close to SE Michigan) – better than average – due to an active winter pattern. 

The Last Farmer's Almanac Prediction

The Farmers' Almanac (the one with the "Farmers'" spelling) is ending its publication after its 2026 edition due to financial challenges, with its website shutting down in December 2025

Will it be a white Christmas in Michigan? It’s too far out to tell, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction, and snow lovers will be happy. 

Old Farmers 2026 AlmanacGetty Images

Snow On Christmas?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for the Lower Lakes region, and that includes nearly all of Michigan, with the only exception being the Upper Peninsula, which is expected to also have a white Christmas. 

For the winter as a whole, the Old Farmer’s Almanac believes it will be a milder winter with below-average precipitation and patchy snow. 

ChristmasSnowweather
Screamin ScottWriter
