ZZ Top Reveals 2026 Big One Tour With 19 U.S. Shows and 23 European Dates

ZZ Top has unveiled 19 fresh U.S. stops for The Big One! tour in 2026. These performances will unfold from March through May and arrive alongside the band's earlier announcement about the European Dos Amigos tour with Dwight Yoakam.

The U.S. stretch begins on Mar. 21 in Abilene, Texas, at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival. The trio will visit Amarillo, New Orleans, San Antonio, and Madison, Wisconsin. The final U.S. curtain call happens on May 19 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

"We've been spending a lot of time on the road and the more we're out there, the more it feels like home," said Billy Gibbons in a press release, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. "Our philosophy is to keep on keeping on because, simply put, we've been having a good time and see no reason to stop. It's great to connect with audiences that are now three generations deep. The party train continues to roll!"

This Texas power trio came together on the final day of 1969. Their debut performance took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas. Over five decades, they've moved more than 60 million albums across the planet, according to Blues Rock Review.

Their discography boasts four RIAA-certified gold albums, six platinum records, and one diamond release. Eliminator achieved diamond status after surpassing 10 million copies sold. The band also notched eight Top 40 singles and dropped two platinum video collections.

Keith Richards brought them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Billy F Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis make up today's roster.