Did Local Roseville Church Lose Bid With Wrecking Ball?

The Roseville Church, Sacred Heart Church, will be torn down to make way for progress to accommodate a New popular gas station called “Sheetz.”

A Macomb County judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the sale and demolition of the church building.

This ruling represents a significant setback, described as a "last effort," for those who wanted to preserve the building and convert it into a community center.

Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski tossed the lawsuit filed by Pastor Curtiss Ostosh of Harvest Time Christian Fellowship in Warren, who had been fighting to halt the sale and demolition of the church.

"Unfortunately, we lost round one, but the fight's not over. Round two is coming," Ostosh said.

Is There a Hail Mary That Can Save The Church?

One of the legal challenges regarding the former

Sacred Heart Church property filed with the Michigan Supreme Court.

Edward Stross applied for an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court in October 2025, dismissed by both the Macomb County Circuit Court and the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The likelihood of the state Supreme Court hearing the case is a "Hail Mary" shot.

Sheetz will be located on Gratiot Avenue between Martin and Utica roads in what the City calls the Utica Junction.

Sheetz is a Family-Owned Business

Still surprising that a family-owned company would want to destroy a Historic Church?

Sheetz is a family-owned company, founded by Bob Sheetz in 1952. Sheetz is not a Christian company.

Their focus is on convenience, food, and fuel with strong community involvement, like with the Salvation Army.

Mixed Emotions From Both Sides

Sheetz issued a statement, saying, "We respect the court's decision on this matter and look forward to being part of the Roseville community in the future."

Ostosh plans to continue his legal fight.

"We're going to proceed to the court of appeals and appeal judge Druzinski's opinion because to us this is sacred ground," Ostosh said.