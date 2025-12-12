ContestsConcerts + Events
Taco Bell to Bring Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos in December

Time for a cheesy bite to make its return! Taco Bell is bringing back its iconic Cheesy Dipping Burritos. The cheesy, creamy burrito is back this month. Starting December 18,…

Randi Moultrie

MEDINA, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Logo and exterior facades of Taco Bell restaurants in Ohio, USA, photographed on Monday, September 29, 2025. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Time for a cheesy bite to make its return! Taco Bell is bringing back its iconic Cheesy Dipping Burritos. The cheesy, creamy burrito is back this month.

Starting December 18, guests can order the comeback emnu item and enjoy three dipping sauce options. This year, Creamy Garlic Sauce will be joining the sauce lineup with the cheesy burrito. Not only will the burrito be making a return, but so will the returning Steak Garlic Nacho Fries.

The return of this menu favorite comes after customers have consistently asked for the item back. After many comments and videos later, Taco Bell is listening!

The Cheesy Dipping Burrito comes as a pair of snack-sized burritos per order. Customers can choose between grilled, marinated steak, or slow-roasted chicken, along with their choice of sauce: Creamy Garlic Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, or Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Both menu items spark the love for the garlic flavor that customers rave about when it comes to Taco Bell. If you're anything like me, then you know there's never too much garlic!

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos and the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries will be available starting December 18 for a limited time only. Check your local Taco Bell to make sure they will be participating in the garlic flavor bomb that's coming.

Randi Moultrie
