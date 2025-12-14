Lions Game Disappointing? You May Be Entitled to Compensation

Watching the Lions Game on Sunday may have left you with another bad taste in your mouth. Lions played catch-up. Time again the enemy as the Lions Game and the playoff hunt came to a close.

Detroit versus Everyone and the Refs?

Not going to blame the zebra's, seem the whole season chipped away at the Lions every game. Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson looked to clearly be down at the 1-yard line after making a sensational catch over Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas on a beautiful ball from Stafford. The call was ruled a 26-yard touchdown on the field.

Still, after review, the league upheld the touchdown call, giving the Rams the lead on the Lions. The extra point made it 27-24 late in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"I'm speechless," Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino said.

The Lions quickly went three-and-out, and the Rams went right down and scored another touchdown for a 34-24 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Suffering Depression After a Loss?

You can feel genuine sadness, grief, or even symptoms akin to depression after your football team loses, a phenomenon often called "sports fan depression.

"Sports fan blues," stemming from deep emotional investment, personal identity tied to the team, and feelings of helplessness, though these intense feelings usually pass in a few days unless they become severe or persistent.

Common symptoms

Intense sadness, anger, frustration, or disappointment.

Changes in sleep, appetite, or energy levels.

Difficulty concentrating or feeling hopeless.

Feeling that part of your identity is lost.

These feelings are usually temporary, but if they last more than a couple of weeks, significantly disrupt your sleep, work, or relationships, or feel overwhelming, consider talking to a healthcare professional.

Rare cases of broken television sets, overturned tables of food, and punching walls have occurred in some cases.

What Can I Do To Shake The Blue Blues?

Lions Ever Make The Super Bowl?

