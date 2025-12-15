Eagles: Pays To Play Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2025, an artist can rank among the world’s highest-grossing touring acts without ever leaving one city.

That’s exactly what the Eagles pulled off.

According to Pollstar’s year-end Top 200 Worldwide Touring Artists list, the Eagles earned a spot among the biggest live draws on the planet entirely through their residency at Sphere Las Vegas—no buses, no airport lounges, no traditional tour routing. Just repeat performances in one ultra-premium venue.

It’s a sign of how the live music business is evolving—and how legacy artists are rewriting the rules.

Who Were the Top-Grossing Touring Artists Worldwide in 2025?

Pollstar reports that the highest-earning tours worldwide were dominated by a mix of global pop superstars and massive rock acts:

Beyoncé topped both the worldwide and North American charts with her Cowboy Carter Tour, grossing $407 million

topped both the worldwide and North American charts with her Cowboy Carter Tour, grossing Oasis finished second worldwide with $405 million

finished second worldwide with Coldplay followed closely behind at $390 million

While Beyoncé and Coldplay relied on globe-spanning tours, the Eagles took a very different path—and still cracked the list.

How Much Did the Eagles Make Without Touring?

In North America, the Eagles ranked seventh overall, generating $151 million in ticket sales.

What makes that number remarkable is how they did it.

32 shows

One venue

523,000 tickets sold

All performances at Sphere Las Vegas

No traditional tour dates. No city-to-city grind. Just a tightly controlled, high-demand residency inside the most technologically advanced concert venue on Earth.

Why Sphere Las Vegas Changed the Touring Game

Sphere isn’t just another arena—it’s a destination.

With immersive visuals, custom audio, and a built-in Vegas audience, Sphere allows artists to charge premium prices while minimizing travel and production costs. For bands like the Eagles, it’s a perfect model:

Older fan base willing to travel

Fewer physical demands on performers

Consistent production quality night after night

Massive gross with fewer total shows

The result? Touring economics that rival—and sometimes beat—traditional world tours.

What Were the Highest-Grossing Rock Tours of the Year?

Billboard’s year-end Boxscore charts tracked the top-earning rock tours between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025. Here’s how the top 10 shook out:

Coldplay

59 shows • 810,000 tickets • $464.9 million Imagine Dragons

55 shows • 2.1 million tickets • $241.6 million Iron Maiden

59 shows • 1.5 million tickets • $150.9 million Linkin Park

51 shows • 1.3 million tickets • $150.6 million Eagles

32 Sphere shows • 523,000 tickets • $150.3 million Metallica

19 shows • 1.1 million tickets • $136.2 million Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

24 shows • 847,000 tickets • $124.8 million Dead & Company

21 shows • 464,000 tickets • $105.5 million Paul McCartney

22 shows • 810,000 tickets • $104.5 million Guns N’ Roses

27 shows • 823,000 tickets • $95.6 million

What Stands Out About These Numbers?

A few things jump off the page:

Coldplay remains the gold standard for massive, global rock touring

remains the gold standard for massive, global rock touring Imagine Dragons sold the most tickets among rock acts

sold the most tickets among rock acts Metallica averaged enormous crowds with fewer dates

averaged enormous crowds with fewer dates Legacy artists (Eagles, Springsteen, McCartney, Dead & Company) continue to command premium ticket prices with fewer shows

And again, the Eagles stand alone as the only act in the top five that didn’t truly “tour” at all.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Touring?

The success of Sphere residencies signals a shift:

Touring doesn’t always mean traveling

Destination venues can rival global tours financially

Established acts can reduce physical strain while maximizing revenue

Fans are increasingly willing to travel to the show, not just wait for the show to come to them

For legacy artists with deep catalogs and loyal audiences, the residency model may become the new gold standard.

Bottom Line

The Eagles proved that in today’s concert business, you don’t need a tour bus to top the touring charts. With the right venue, the right audience, and the right demand, staying put can be just as lucrative as going global.