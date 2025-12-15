ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Eagles: Pays To Play Vegas

In 2025, an artist can rank among the world’s highest-grossing touring acts without ever leaving one city. That’s exactly what the Eagles pulled off. According to Pollstar’s year-end Top 200…

Screamin' Scott
eagles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Don Henley of the Eagles performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2025, an artist can rank among the world’s highest-grossing touring acts without ever leaving one city.

That’s exactly what the Eagles pulled off.

Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.Rick Diamond/Getty Images

According to Pollstar’s year-end Top 200 Worldwide Touring Artists list, the Eagles earned a spot among the biggest live draws on the planet entirely through their residency at Sphere Las Vegas—no buses, no airport lounges, no traditional tour routing. Just repeat performances in one ultra-premium venue.

It’s a sign of how the live music business is evolving—and how legacy artists are rewriting the rules.

Who Were the Top-Grossing Touring Artists Worldwide in 2025?

Pollstar reports that the highest-earning tours worldwide were dominated by a mix of global pop superstars and massive rock acts:

  • Beyoncé topped both the worldwide and North American charts with her Cowboy Carter Tour, grossing $407 million
  • Oasis finished second worldwide with $405 million
  • Coldplay followed closely behind at $390 million

While Beyoncé and Coldplay relied on globe-spanning tours, the Eagles took a very different path—and still cracked the list.

How Much Did the Eagles Make Without Touring?

In North America, the Eagles ranked seventh overall, generating $151 million in ticket sales.

What makes that number remarkable is how they did it.

  • 32 shows
  • One venue
  • 523,000 tickets sold
  • All performances at Sphere Las Vegas

No traditional tour dates. No city-to-city grind. Just a tightly controlled, high-demand residency inside the most technologically advanced concert venue on Earth.

Why Sphere Las Vegas Changed the Touring Game

Sphere isn’t just another arena—it’s a destination.

With immersive visuals, custom audio, and a built-in Vegas audience, Sphere allows artists to charge premium prices while minimizing travel and production costs. For bands like the Eagles, it’s a perfect model:

  • Older fan base willing to travel
  • Fewer physical demands on performers
  • Consistent production quality night after night
  • Massive gross with fewer total shows

The result? Touring economics that rival—and sometimes beat—traditional world tours.

What Were the Highest-Grossing Rock Tours of the Year?

Billboard’s year-end Boxscore charts tracked the top-earning rock tours between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025. Here’s how the top 10 shook out:

  1. Coldplay
    59 shows • 810,000 tickets • $464.9 million
  2. Imagine Dragons
    55 shows • 2.1 million tickets • $241.6 million
  3. Iron Maiden
    59 shows • 1.5 million tickets • $150.9 million
  4. Linkin Park
    51 shows • 1.3 million tickets • $150.6 million
  5. Eagles
    32 Sphere shows • 523,000 tickets • $150.3 million
  6. Metallica
    19 shows • 1.1 million tickets • $136.2 million
  7. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band
    24 shows • 847,000 tickets • $124.8 million
  8. Dead & Company
    21 shows • 464,000 tickets • $105.5 million
  9. Paul McCartney
    22 shows • 810,000 tickets • $104.5 million
  10. Guns N’ Roses
    27 shows • 823,000 tickets • $95.6 million

What Stands Out About These Numbers?

A few things jump off the page:

  • Coldplay remains the gold standard for massive, global rock touring
  • Imagine Dragons sold the most tickets among rock acts
  • Metallica averaged enormous crowds with fewer dates
  • Legacy artists (Eagles, Springsteen, McCartney, Dead & Company) continue to command premium ticket prices with fewer shows

And again, the Eagles stand alone as the only act in the top five that didn’t truly “tour” at all.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Touring?

The success of Sphere residencies signals a shift:

  • Touring doesn’t always mean traveling
  • Destination venues can rival global tours financially
  • Established acts can reduce physical strain while maximizing revenue
  • Fans are increasingly willing to travel to the show, not just wait for the show to come to them

For legacy artists with deep catalogs and loyal audiences, the residency model may become the new gold standard.

Bottom Line

The Eagles proved that in today’s concert business, you don’t need a tour bus to top the touring charts. With the right venue, the right audience, and the right demand, staying put can be just as lucrative as going global.

And if Sphere Las Vegas is any indication, the definition of “touring” is only going to keep changing.

concertsEagles
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Lenny Kravitz – Bond villain
MusicLenny Kravitz – Bond villainScreamin' Scott
British singer-songwriter John Lennon of Beatles fame sings a song
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 15Dan Teodorescu
Bill Wyman, bass guitarist with the Rolling Stones, wears a blue shell suit during a concert in Newcastle
MusicThis Day in Rock History: December 14Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect