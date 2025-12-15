Foo Fighters Let Another Drummer Go

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are letting another drummer go, with no real reason given.

Josh Freese, who joined the Foo Fighters after Taylor Hawkins' passing, was let go in May 2025 via a phone call with the band. No reason was given, shocking Freese and fans, who were later surprised to see Ilan Rubin take his place.

Freese, expressed disappointment but remained professional, has since speculated on possible reasons but hasn't confirmed a definitive answer, with reports suggesting creative or personal friction despite his excellent performance.

Josh is now back behind the kit for Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters' Next Drummer is IIan Rubin

Ilan Rubin is the new drummer for the Foo Fighters, joining the band in 2025 after Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves.

Began playing professionally as a child and holds a record for being the youngest Woodstock performer (at age 11).

Beyond drums, he's a songwriter, producer, and composer,

Take Cover Tour 2026

The Foo Fighters are touring in 2026"Take Cover Tour" across North America and Europe in the summer of 2026.

Queens of the Stone Age, Idles, and Inhaler, with tickets already on sale.

The Foo Fighters play in Michigan in 2026 as part of their "Take Cover Tour," with a concert at Ford Field in Detroit with WCSX on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Bringing their massive stadium show to the Motor City for the first time in years.

Ticket Sales Could Be Better

Foo Fighters faced ticket sales issues, but some shows sell out instantly due to high demand and scalping, frustrating fans.

Reports suggest struggles in specific markets.

In L.A. with tickets sitting on resale sites, possibly linked to recent tour cancellations or high prices.