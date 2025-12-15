ContestsConcerts + Events
Jimmy Page Looks Back on Led Zeppelin Reunion

Anne Erickson
Jimmy Page is remembering when Led Zeppelin famously reunited for a special performance at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert.
Getty Images / Jack Taylor

The surviving members of Led Zeppelin famously reunited for a special performance on Dec. 10, 2007, at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London's O2 Arena. It was a rare happening bringing together Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, and it's unlikely that these three will ever do another Zeppelin reunion, because they've turned the idea down so much.

When the anniversary of that show popped up this year, Page took to social media to remember that special moment. He shared that the band was first offered a 20- to 30-minute set, but he knew they needed a full set. Who would turn down a full set from Zeppelin?

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin Memories

"I thought, I wasn’t going to do that. We needed to do a full-length set, because the energy, power, synergy and synchronicity would build as the show continued," he stated on Instagram. "We wouldn’t have been able to achieve that in 20 minutes. We would have always regretted the fact that we didn’t play another hour at least."

"I just really wanted to go out there, play well, and show what we could do," he added. "To stand up and be counted, so that people would leave the concert saying, 'I expected them to be good, but I had no idea they could or would deliver like this.'"

Page also shared a video of their "Kashmir" performance, noting, "I felt the adrenaline rising as the evening approached. The euphoric tidal wave was overwhelming," he stated. "We had done the O2 and the response to it was so positive. The spirit of the band was shining."

During the Zeppelin reunion, Jason Bonham, the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, played drums. He commented on Page's post with the "Kashmir" performance, saying, "So grateful, I had the chance to play drums with you on so many occasions but this one was very special."

