Lenny Kravitz – Bond villain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Lenny Kravitz attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Yes, Lenny Kravitz is officially joining the James Bond universe as a villain in a brand-new video game, and it’s not tied to any previous Bond movie.

Kravitz has signed on to play The Pirate King Bawma in 007: First Light, a new James Bond video game scheduled for release on March 27 across all major gaming platforms.

The game marks a major shift for the franchise: it is the first James Bond video game built entirely from original source material, rather than adapting a film storyline.

What Is 007: First Light?

007: First Light is a newly developed James Bond video game designed to introduce a fresh Bond story, new characters, and an original global threat—without leaning on past movies, novels, or established villains.

This makes it a significant moment for the franchise, which has historically tied many of its games to films like GoldenEye, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.

Instead, First Light aims to stand on its own, creating a self-contained Bond universe specifically for gaming.

Who Does Lenny Kravitz Play?

Lenny Kravitz portrays The Pirate King Bawma, a powerful and enigmatic antagonist who serves as one of Bond’s primary adversaries in the game.

Bawma is described as:

Charismatic

Dangerous

Emotionally complex

A figure who blends menace with unexpected depth

Kravitz’s casting signals a villain who is more than a one-note threat. According to the game’s creative direction, Bawma is meant to feel human, volatile, and driven, rather than a traditional cartoonish Bond bad guy.

Who Is Playing James Bond?

James Bond himself is voiced and portrayed by Patrick Gibson, stepping into the role for this new iteration of 007.

This version of Bond is designed to exist outside the film timeline, allowing the developers more freedom with tone, character growth, and story arcs.

In short: this isn’t Daniel Craig’s Bond, and it isn’t a reboot of a previous movie. It’s a clean slate.

What Did Lenny Kravitz Say About Joining Bond?

Kravitz expressed clear excitement about entering the Bond universe, particularly in a format that allows for new storytelling.

He said:

“The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing. He’s magnetic and unpredictable, there’s danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He’s not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007’s world felt incredible.”

That quote offers key insight into how Bawma is being positioned—not simply as a villain with resources, but as a character forged through conflict.

Why Lenny Kravitz Makes Sense as a Bond Villain

Kravitz’s casting fits a long tradition of Bond villains being portrayed by figures with strong screen presence and cultural weight.

Beyond music, Kravitz has steadily built an acting résumé that includes:

The Hunger Games franchise

Precious

The Butler

Amsterdam

He brings:

Physical intensity

A calm-but-dangerous persona

Natural charisma that works well opposite a composed hero like Bond

In the Bond universe, villains often succeed when they feel compelling enough to almost steal the spotlight—and Kravitz’s presence suggests that’s exactly the intention here.

Why This Game Matters for the Bond Franchise

007: First Light represents a turning point for James Bond in gaming.

Key differences from previous Bond games include:

No film tie-in

Fully original villain and storyline

A Bond designed specifically for interactive storytelling

Modern cinematic voice acting and performance capture

For longtime Bond fans, it’s a chance to experience the character without preconceived expectations tied to a specific movie era.

For gamers, it offers a Bond title that isn’t restricted by adapting existing material.

When and Where Can You Play It?

007: First Light launches on March 27 and will be available on all major gaming platforms, making it accessible to console and PC players alike.

A trailer for the game is already available and can be found on YouTube, offering the first look at:

Kravitz’s Pirate King Bawma

The game’s tone and visual style

The new interpretation of Bond

The Bigger Picture

James Bond has always been about reinvention—new actors, new eras, new villains. 007: First Light continues that tradition in a modern way, using gaming as the medium for its next evolution.

By casting Lenny Kravitz as a complex, emotionally driven antagonist, the game signals it’s aiming for depth, not nostalgia alone.