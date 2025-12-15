Ozzy Osbourne Day Petition Circulating

Ozzy played a solo set and then wrapped the night up with Black Sabbath for Ozzfest in 1997. Also on the bill, Pantera, Powerman 5000, and Type O Negative.

A fan-driven campaign has been winning support to establish July 22nd (the anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death) as an official “Ozzy Osbourne Day.” A holiday to celebrate the life, legacy and influence of the late Black Sabbath frontman.

How the Ozzy Osbourne Day Petition Got its Start

The initiative is centered around a Change.org petition started by Canadian fan, Marvin Daw. His petition speaks of The idea of an Ozzy Osbourne Day as a celebration of "artistic freedom, resilience, and the transformative power of music." According to BBC.com, Daw claims Kelly Osbourne is showing her support by liking an Instagram post about the petition.

"After she did that my feed has been blowing up," Daw said. "People are signing this petition like crazy so I'm really happy about that." The petition calls on local authorities (and potentially larger bodies) to recognize July 22nd as a day of tribute for Ozzy, marking his enormous contributions to music and culture.

As of December 2025, the petition has surpassed 13,000 signatures, and it continues to grow, with supporters from around the world adding their names to the cause. Many signees also leave comments on what Ozzy means to them. Ozzy is a cultural icon. His work transcended heavy metal and influenced multiple generations of musicians and fans.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans Show Support

Supporters envision Ozzy Osbourne Day as more than just a date on the calendar. The hope is that the day would spark fan events, tribute concerts, community celebrations and charity fundraisers in honor of Ozzy's life, music and charitable contributions. Local business groups in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham have also signaled support for the idea, calling on the community to rally behind the idea according to uk.news.yahoo.com.

While the petition’s organizers continue to push for wider recognition, the campaign remains a grassroots drive reflecting the passion of Ozzy’s global fanbase rather than formal government action to date.

Signing a Change.org Petition: Best Practices

If you sign the petition, know that they will ask you for $3. You do not have to give to sign. You can hit continue. They will ask you to share the post. You do not have to share. You can click on the small "continue" at the bottom of the page. They will ask you to leave a message (I did, but you don't have to). They'll want to show you other petitions, but you can "X" out and leave the sight at that point or go back and rad comments.