Bret Michaels – The Movie

Bret Michaels is telling his life story again — but this time, he’s doing it on a much bigger scale.

The Poison frontman has announced that he has written a second book, and that it will be released alongside a biopic about his life and career. Both projects will carry the same title:

Unbroken Then, Now and Forever, with a planned release year of 2026.

The announcement came directly from Michaels, who framed the project not just as a look back at his career, but as a statement about survival, persistence, and what he calls the “it factor” that has kept him going for decades in rock music.

What Is Bret Michaels’ New Book and Biopic About?

While Michaels has not yet revealed specific plot details, timelines, or casting information, he made it clear that Unbroken Then, Now and Forever will focus on the full arc of his life — from humble beginnings to stadium stages, and everything in between.

In his announcement, Michaels reflected on the unlikely starting point of his musical journey and the long road that followed:

“If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar — technically a ukulele — and remain as excited now as I was then… that is THE IT FACTOR — the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken.”

That quote alone signals the tone of the project: less about glam excess, and more about resilience.

Michaels referenced not just the highs of fame, but also “the lows,” the challenges of the music business, and what he described as “downright maliciousness” encountered along the way. Despite that, he emphasized gratitude — particularly the ability to still perform today alongside longtime friends with genuine joy.

When Will Unbroken Then, Now and Forever Be Released?

At this point, 2026 is the only confirmed timeline.

No specific release dates have been announced for either the book or the biopic. Michaels has also not said whether the two projects will be released simultaneously or separately within that year.

There are also no details yet on:

Who wrote the book with him, if anyone

Which studio or platform is producing the biopic

Who will portray Bret Michaels on screen

Whether the film will include portrayals of his Poison bandmates

Those unanswered questions are likely intentional. Michaels has a long history of rolling out projects gradually, often keeping details close until timing, casting, and partnerships are locked in.

Will the Biopic Include Poison?

That remains unclear.

Poison — made up of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett — is inseparable from Michaels’ public identity. The band’s rise in the 1980s, fueled by MTV, arena tours, and massive hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me,” would be difficult to omit from any honest biographical story.

However, Michaels’ announcement focused more on his personal journey than on the band’s internal dynamics. That suggests the biopic may lean toward a character-driven narrative rather than a full band history — though that could change as details emerge.

How This Book Differs From Bret Michaels’ First One

Michaels’ first book, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, was published in 2020. That project combined autobiography with scrapbooking elements — photos, memorabilia, handwritten notes, and personal artifacts that offered a tactile look at his career.

While well received by fans, the new project appears to be more philosophical in tone.

The repeated emphasis on being “unbroken” points to a deeper reflection on:

Longevity in the music business

Health challenges and personal setbacks

Navigating fame without losing passion

Continuing to perform with purpose later in life

This isn’t just a rock memoir. It’s positioning itself as a legacy statement.

Why Bret Michaels’ Story Still Resonates

Bret Michaels occupies a rare space in rock history.

He’s not just a frontman from the glam metal era — he’s one of the few who has successfully adapted to changing times without abandoning his identity. From reality TV to solo tours, charity work, and continued touring with Poison, Michaels has remained visible and relevant well beyond the genre’s commercial peak.

That staying power is exactly what Unbroken Then, Now and Forever seems designed to explore.

Rather than presenting a rise-and-fall arc, Michaels is telling a continuation story — one where the point isn’t surviving the past, but staying energized in the present.

What Comes Next?

For now, fans will have to wait.

More details about the book and biopic are expected as 2026 approaches, including casting, release windows, and whether the two projects will intersect narratively.

What’s clear already is this: Bret Michaels isn’t done telling his story — and he’s not framing it as nostalgia.

He’s framing it as proof that passion, resilience, and love for the stage can outlast trends, eras, and expectations.