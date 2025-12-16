A clock sitting on a Petosky stone stands by the backdoor of the Parade Company in Detroit. It keeps the correct time twice a day.

Classic rock is filled with songs that wrestle with the idea of time, whether it’s slipping away, pushing forward, or reminding us of memories we can’t shake. Pink Floyd’s "Time' is one of the most iconic examples of a classic rock time song, a brooding reflection on wasted years and the shock of realizing how fast life moves.

"Too Much Time on My Hands" from Styx captures the restless energy of someone desperate for direction. Grand Fund Railroad's "Bad Time" demonstrates how timing is everything. Meanwhile Boston’s "Foreplay/Long Time" blends incredible vocals with themes of change and personal growth. Each track uses the idea of time to tap into something universal, proving that even as decades pass, classic rock’s themes still feel... timely.

Top 10 Classic Rock Time Songs

1 - "Feels Like The First Time" – Foreigner

"I have waited a lifetime... Spent my time so foolishly" Mick Jones wrote this song at a turning point in his own life. He was coming out of a divorce and had just come to America as Foreigner formed. This song was their first release.

2 - "Where Have All The Good Times Gone" - Van Halen

That is the question! Van Halen covered two Kinks songs during their career. This one and "You Really Got Me." David Lee Roth had a Kinks compilation album. Ray Davies wrote the song, inspired by his dad and older relatives talking about how great life was before the war. Davies said of the song, "It's got that hard edge The Kinks had, but at the same time, it's got a reflective, poignant lyric."

3 - "Good Times, Bad Times" – Led Zeppelin

"Good times, bad times, you know I've had my share" Making up and breaking up... Led Zeppelin telling the age-old story of coming of age.

4 - "Nothin' But a Good Time" - Poison

"Ain't lookin' for nothin' but a good time... And it don't get better than this." Bret Michaels sings about not having much money but still being able to enjoy life and have "good time." Rikki Rockett talked about the song in an interview with AXS. He said, "It's for the working class and the wish that you can have a good time among all that. Music is the way to escape."

5 - "Old Time Rock & Roll" – Bob Seger

"In ten minutes I'll be late for the door, I like that old time rock and roll!" It's the song that Bob has referred to as the “Dumbest thing I ever did.”

6 - "Too Much Time On My Hands" - Styx

"Too much time on my hands, it's ticking away with my sanity." Tommy Shaw wrote this song on the fly. He was asked to write one more song for Paradise Theater, but he couldn't think of anything to stay on theme. Instead he wrote "Too Much Time on My Hands" about a bar in Niles, Michigan where he was living at the time.

7 - Bad Time – Grand Funk Railroad

"I'm in love but I sure picked a bad time... to be in love" Grand Funk Railroad" doesn't have many ballads, but this is one of their more sentimental songs. Mark Farner had a rough patch with his first few, Cheryl. He said in a Songfacts intyerview, "My first wife was in the kitchen. I can remember sitting at the piano - I had a little spinet in the dining room - and she's threatening to put a 12-inch cast-iron skillet through my forehead. And I'm in there writing 'bad time for being in love.'"

8 - "Foreplay/Longtime" - Boston

"Well, I'm takin' my time, I'm just movin' on.. You'll forget about me after I've been gone.." This was the first song Tom Scholz recorded for the band that would become Boston. Radio always plays these two tracks together. Confession I'm one of those people who didn't know the UFOs were upside guitars until well into the 2000s.

9 - "Time" – Pink Floyd

"Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day, Fritter and waste the hours in an off-hand way." The age-old conundrum. Many of us don't realize that we're in the prime of our life until it has passed us by. The song starts with clock sounds that were put together by Pink Floyd's engineer, Alan Parsons. Alan recorded the clocks in an antique shop, transferred them to multitrack and synchronized their ticks and chimes.

10 - "Good Times Roll" – The Cars

"Let the good times roll. Let them knock you around." Ric Ocasek took satirical jab at the "good times" in rock music on this one. According lpm.org Ocasek said, "That was my song about what the good times in rock 'n' roll really mean, instead of what they're supposed to be. It was kind of a parody of good times, really. It was kinda like not about good times at all.”

Honorable Mention Songs About Time/Reflecting

"In My Life" - Beatles

"Glory Days" - Bruce Springsteen

"Time in a Bottle" - Jim Croce

"Sailing" - Christopher Cross

"Wild World" - Cat Stevens

"The Circle Game" - Joni Mitchell