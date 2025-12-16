Ozzy’s Final Words to Sharon

Ozzy’s final words were simple, intimate, and unmistakably him, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne, who shared the moment publicly with visible emotion. Speaking with Piers Morgan about the last conversation they had, Sharon revealed that Ozzy’s final words to her were, “Kiss me” and “Hug me tighter.” There were no grand speeches, no dramatic rock-star farewell. Just love, presence, and connection in the quietest moment of his life.

Sharon described being at his side, holding him close, as the reality of the moment set in. Even after decades together, even after illness and setbacks, Ozzy was still focused on her. That devotion defined their marriage as much as the madness ever did.

Ozzy's Final Words - Sharon Speaks with Piers Morgan

Ozzy's Legacy

For a man who built a career on thunderous riffs, shocking headlines, and larger-than-life chaos, the ending could not have been more human. Ozzy, the godfather of heavy metal, didn’t leave the world with noise. He left it with affection.

Ozzy’s music soundtracked late-night drives, garage bands, packed arenas, and a thousand memories that connect to our own lives. We lived vicariously through Ozzy... the good and the bad.

Sharon and Ozzy's Tumultuous Relationship

The couple’s relationship survived addiction, controversy, fame, and reinvention. It also survived the long fight with Parkinson’s disease, which slowly robbed Ozzy of his physical strength but never his spirit.

Those final words strip away the mythology and leave the truth. At the end, Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t a headline or a symbol. He was a husband asking for closeness.