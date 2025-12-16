Powerball Over A Billion and Growing
The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.25 billion as of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday.
This massive prize is the result of 42 consecutive drawings without a winner. The estimated cash value for the winner who chooses a lump-sum payment is approximately $572.1 million before Uncle Sammy takes taxes.
What Is The Biggest Jackpot Ever?
Billion-dollar jackpots have become increasingly common in recent years, with the current prize being the sixth-largest in the game's history.
|Rank
|Jackpot Amount
|Date
|Winning Location(s)
|1.
|$2.04 Billion
|Nov. 7, 2022
|CA
|2.
|$1.787 Billion
|Sept. 6, 2025
|MO, TX
|3.
|$1.765 Billion
|Oct. 11, 2023
|CA
|4.
|$1.586 Billion
|Jan. 13, 2016
|CA, FL, TN
|5.
|$1.326 Billion
|April 6, 2024
|OR
|6.
|$1.25 Billion (est.)
|Dec. 17, 2025
|TBD
First Suggested Thing to Do If You Win Big
Experts suggest you build a team of people you can trust, like a financial advisor, a tax advisor, and a lawyer.
If you overcame the immense odds – 1 in about 292.2 million – experts have two quick warnings: sign the back of the ticket, to ensure only you can claim it, and keep it a secret for as long as possible. You won’t be able to do that forever, depending on where you live, but it can help avoid conversations with friends, family, and people you hardly know who may be looking for a cut of the pot.
The next chance to win will be Wednesday's drawing.
The jackpot rolled on Monday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn -- white balls 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, and red Powerball 2. The Power Play multiplier was 4.
Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-largest prize of 2025, behind the $1.787 billion jackpot won on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.
Last Monday was still happy as I got 3 numbers and cashed in a $7 ticket