ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Powerball Over A Billion and Growing

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.25 billion as of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday. This massive prize is the result of 42 consecutive drawings without a…

Screamin' Scott
Big Money - like the $500,000 won on the Michigan Lottery
Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.25 billion as of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday.

This massive prize is the result of 42 consecutive drawings without a winner. The estimated cash value for the winner who chooses a lump-sum payment is approximately $572.1 million before Uncle Sammy takes taxes. 

Income tax return form ready to be filled out with money in background, irs conceptJJ Gouin/ Getty Images

What Is The Biggest Jackpot Ever?

Money on top of lottery ticketGetty Images

Powerball tickets are covered with one-hundred-dollar bills.

Billion-dollar jackpots have become increasingly common in recent years, with the current prize being the sixth-largest in the game's history. 

Rank Jackpot AmountDateWinning Location(s)
1.$2.04 BillionNov. 7, 2022CA
2.$1.787 BillionSept. 6, 2025MO, TX
3.$1.765 BillionOct. 11, 2023CA
4.$1.586 BillionJan. 13, 2016CA, FL, TN
5.$1.326 BillionApril 6, 2024OR
6.$1.25 Billion (est.)Dec. 17, 2025TBD

First Suggested Thing to Do If You Win Big

1987 ad for Michigan Lottery: "Bite the hand that feeds you."

Experts suggest you build a team of people you can trust, like a financial advisor, a tax advisor, and a lawyer.

If you overcame the immense odds – 1 in about 292.2 million – experts have two quick warnings: sign the back of the ticket, to ensure only you can claim it, and keep it a secret for as long as possible. You won’t be able to do that forever, depending on where you live, but it can help avoid conversations with friends, family, and people you hardly know who may be looking for a cut of the pot.

The next chance to win will be Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot rolled on Monday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn -- white balls 23, 35, 59, 63, 68, and red Powerball 2. The Power Play multiplier was 4.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-largest prize of 2025, behind the $1.787 billion jackpot won on Sept. 6 in Missouri and Texas.

Last Monday was still happy as I got 3 numbers and cashed in a $7 ticket

Lottery TicketMoneyThe Gambler
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Below angle view of kids in helmets who hold their bikes and stand on path
Local NewsDetroit Event Gives Free Bikes To Kids in NeedKristina Perez
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A Waymo autonomous vehicle drives along Masonic Avenue on April 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco is serving as testing grounds for autonomous vehicles with Waymo, a Google subsidiary and Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, logging millions of test miles throughout San Francisco in 2021. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsWaymo Launches Robotaxis in Detroit After GM Closed Rival ServiceKristina Perez
Refined Christmas gift basket for culinary enthusiats with bottle of wine and mulled wine ingredients. Corporate hamper or personal present for cooking lovers, foodies and gourmands.
Local NewsCelebrate Michigan’s Food Heritage with Unique Holiday Gift Baskets
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect