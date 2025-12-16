Win tickets to the Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit!

94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to experience one of Michigan’s most anticipated outdoor events with free tickets to the Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit, happening January 8–11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. If fishing is part of your weekends, your vacations, or your family traditions, this is the event that belongs on your calendar.

The Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit is the largest pure fishing show in the country, and the scale is impressive the moment you walk in. More than seven acres of floor space are dedicated entirely to fishing—no filler, no distractions. Just rows of tackle, boats, gear, and trip opportunities designed to get you ready for the upcoming season. It’s the kind of place where you can take your time, ask questions, and discover something new around every corner.

This is also the once-a-year chance to stock your tackle box with the newest lures and specialty baits you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re chasing bass, walleye, salmon, or panfish, the variety of gear on hand makes it easy to prepare for every kind of water Michigan has to offer.

Thinking about upgrading your boat or buying one for the first time? The Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit is known as the best place to do it. With fishing boats from more than 40 manufacturers, you can compare models side by side and talk directly with experts in a relaxed, hassle-free setting. It’s a smart way to explore your options without the pressure of a dealership visit.

94.7 WCSX listeners know that great experiences don’t always come from the stage—sometimes they start on the water. This show brings together anglers of all experience levels for four days focused on preparation, discovery, and the excitement of the season ahead.

What You’ll Find at the Show:

January 8–11 at Suburban Collection Showplace

The largest pure fishing show in the country

Over 7 acres of tackle, boats, and fishing trips

New lures and specialty baits available once a year

Fishing boats from more than 40 manufacturers

You can click here for more details and ticket purchase information



Register To Win Below.