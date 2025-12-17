David Bowie’s Legacy to Be Celebrated With Mike Garson’s Star-Studded 80th Birthday Bash

Mike Garson will host three tribute concerts at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood on Jan. 8, 9, and 10, 2026. The shows mark 10 years since David Bowie died, and they celebrate what would've been the icon's birthday. Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Carmine Rojas, and Judith Hill will appear as guests.

The performances carry the title Bowie's Piano Man: A Decade in the Stars. Each show will feature a distinct setlist, and unannounced guests might drop by. Garson was the pianist for David Bowie.

"David Bowie was one of the closest people in my life," Garson said, according to American Songwriter. "Nothing brings me more joy than honoring 10 years since his passing and his birthday by collaborating with this all-star lineup to carry his legacy forward."

These concerts also celebrate Garson turning 80. They kick off 10 new performances slated for 2026 at the venue. Garson has held residencies at this 80-seat space for years now.

"I've toured the world with Bowie and played with artists from Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails to Duran Duran, but my shows at Live at The Sun Rose remain among the best of my career," Garson added. "There is a real sense of community here." He started working with Bowie in 1972, and he became one of the musician's most trusted collaborators, contributing to over 10 studio albums throughout their partnership.

Tickets became available on Dec. 15. VIP packages offer three-show passes with reserved seats and tables, meet-and-greet access, and photo sessions. The venue caps attendance at 80 seats nightly.

The Sun Rose West Hollywood has rolled out hotel packages beginning at $1,236 for a stay-and-show combination. A three-day VIP overnight package starts at $4,069. It includes front row tables for two each night, dinner credit at Merois restaurant, and a meet-and-greet with the performer on January 10.