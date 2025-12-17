Great News For Those Who Love Downtown Mount Clemens

Macomb Place in Downtown Mount Clemens is officially open to pedestrians and local businesses as of mid-December 2025, following major revitalization construction. Continued improvements are expected through spring and summer 2026. You can now walk the street, enjoy the new parking, and experience the updated area.

Street Open: Macomb Place is open for walking, with businesses accessible and enjoying new pedestrian-friendly features.

Macomb Place is open for walking, with businesses accessible and enjoying new pedestrian-friendly features. New Parking: New parking options are available, including the recently opened New Street Parking Lot.

New parking options are available, including the recently opened New Street Parking Lot. Revitalization: The project included road, curb, and paver replacement, plus new landscaping, creating a more vibrant downtown.

The project included road, curb, and paver replacement, plus new landscaping, creating a more vibrant downtown. Ongoing Work: Some final touches and improvements will continue into 2026, but the main area is functional and welcoming.

You can find updates and events on the Downtown Mount Clemens Facebook page and their website.

The Mount Clemens Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP). The project’s scope encompasses a complete renovation of Macomb Place between North Walnut and Pine Street, all of Cherry Street Mall from the Roskopp Parking Lot to Market Street, and a full reconstruction of the New Street Parking Lot.

The intent is to make the downtown area more accessible, traversable, and pleasant to spend time in, increasing foot traffic and driving economic development. This includes landscaping, repaving roads, and sewer adjustments.

Continue To Stop In Local Businesses

The Owner of Abbibo took to social media a while back to shed light on what is happening in Mt. Clemens.

When I opened Abbibo 11 years ago, my goal was to create a place where everyone could feel comfortable and welcomed. A place that family and friends, both old and new, could call home. A place where feeding your family, or a fun night out with friends, wouldn't wreck your budget. It was never about money for me; it was about the people and building a relationship with this fantastic community.

As many of you know, I not only own a business in Mt. Clemens, but I have lived here for 26 years as well. I love this place! The people, the diverse culture, the downtown area (the only real walkable downtown on the East side...a true gem!), the neighborhoods, the wonderfully varied architecture....I truly love it all, and I will never leave.

Through the good times and the bad, Abbibo has stuck to my original vision, and I am proud of that, but Abbibo is really struggling right now. Since the start of construction months ago, our business is down over 45%, and that just isn't sustainable.

To the wonderful people of this amazing community, we need your help and support now, more than ever. I know this construction is a pain, but I'm asking you to please not forget about us and all the other wonderful businesses in the construction area...

Little Lorraine's

TCB Barbershop

Escapology

Max & Ollie's

Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes

Thai Orchid

Paperback Writer Books

The Nest

Your Mother's

Gumbo's

Buchanan's

The Bohemian Goat

Ardis Music

Shinobi Street Food

Champagne Chocolates

And more....

We're all struggling right now, and we need your help. If you love any of these places, and you believe in and value this community, please don't wait to stop in. Please help us keep doing what we love to make Mt. Clemens a strong and diverse community. I love you all and thank you for your support over the years. Hope to see you all soon.