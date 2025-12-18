ContestsConcerts + Events
Bruce Springsteen Honors Late Americana Musician Joe Ely

Bruce Springsteen took to social media to honor the late Americana musician Joe Ely this week. The two have a history together.
Bruce Springsteen isn't just a musician. He's a force of nature in denim pants. His music is in pretty much every jukebox in the country, both digital and the old-fashioned kind. Springsteen has a heart, grit and true rock style that can't be matched. He writes songs from his heart and the personal life experiences he's seen in America's small towns.

The man simply turns three chords into full-blown revelations. It's more than talent. And let's not even go into the live shows, of this writer won't stop. For Springsteen, there are no shortcuts. No phoning it in. Bruce doesn't perform at you, he drags you into the story, grabs your hand, and runs straight through the darkness toward the light.

Bruce Springsteen Honors an Americana Legend

So, with someone as legendary as Springsteen, he has no problem giving kudos to others in his field. He's beyond legendary at this point.

Now, Springsteen has paid tribute to Americana musician Joe Ely, who passed away Monday, Dec. 15, at the age of 78 from complications stemming from Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease and pneumonia.

"Over here, we're deeply saddened by the loss of Joe Ely, a singular American singer, great musician and great artist," Springsteen stated in a post on social media. "I was lucky enough to count Joe as a true friend and I will miss that voice and his companionship. Our hearts go out to his wonderful wife Sharon and the family. We've lost an American classic."

Springsteen and Ely worked together various times over the years. Springsteen was featured on songs on Ely's 1995 album, Letter To Laredo, including the popular song "All Just to Get to You." Springsteen was also on "Odds of the Blues," a song on Ely's 2024 album, Driven to Drive. They've shared the stage together for live performances, too, throughout the years.

