Lawsuit Claims John Travolta’s Son Is Elvis Presley’s Great-Grandson

A sensational and complex lawsuit was recently filed. The headlines are wildly making claims about John Travolta’s family. Mirror.co.uk reports that the amended legal filing alleges that the actor’s youngest son, Benjamin, could be biologically connected to the Presley family. According to the suit, the child could possibly even be Elvis Presley’s great-grandson.

What Financial Gain is There to Claim that the Child is Elvis Presley's Great-Grandson?

As far as we can see, there is none. The lawsuit was filed by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, former business partners of Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia in a dispute over an alleged breach of contract related to Presley family affairs. Inside the amended complaint are dramatic allegations about Benjamin’s parentage. If correct, Ben would be the great-grandson of Elvis Presley.

The filing cites statements attributed to Michael Lockwood. He's the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley and father of Riley Keough. According to the filing, Kelly Preston, Travolta’s late wife, struggled to conceive. The suit claims that Travolta and Preston initially approached Lisa Marie about donating her eggs, but later opted against it. The reason, as quoted in the complaint, was concerns about Lisa Marie’s past drug use.

The lawsuit then alleges that Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, donated her eggs so that Preston could carry the baby who became Benjamin, born in 2010. If true, this would make Ben a biological descendant of Elvis Presley and, in turn, his great-grandchild. The filing also claims Keough received financial compensation and a used Jaguar in exchange for the egg donation.

Priscilla's Legal Team Fires Back

Priscilla Presley’s legal team has strongly denied these allegations, calling them baseless, unethical, and unrelated to the original lawsuit. They say the claims are being used improperly to influence negotiations in the broader family dispute. Both Riley Keough and representatives for Travolta have not been named as defendants in the suit, and there is no verified evidence publicly confirming the egg donation claim to support Ben being Elvis Presley's great-grandson.