McDonald’s just dropped their XXL fries in Thailand, called the “Party Fries.”

For context, a small fry at McDonald’s in the US ranges between $2-$3.

The McDonald's Party Fries are a supersized, limited-time offering currently available only in Thailand. This item is not available in the United States or other global markets.

The Party Fries are a promotional item designed for sharing, featuring an XXXL portion of the classic McDonald's fries in a large, red shareable box.

McDonald’s Thailand began selling Party Fries on December 1, 2025. The offering comes in an extra-wide box

While the item has gone viral online, there are no official plans for a global rollout.

Location : Exclusively available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Thailand, including drive-thru locations.

: Exclusively available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Thailand, including drive-thru locations. Price : The promotional price is 99 Thai Baht (approximately $2.70 USD ), a discount from the regular price of 178 THB.

: The promotional price is 99 Thai Baht (approximately ), a discount from the regular price of 178 THB. Dates : The current promotion runs from now through January 6, 2026 .

: The current promotion runs from now through . Exclusions: This offer is not available for delivery orders.

When Can We See Them In The United States?

While the item has gone viral online, there are no official plans for a global rollout

McDonald's Still Has Something For You

McDonald's

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch has successfully slipped into the Golden Arches, and now, he's unleashing The Grinch Meal. The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald’s, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.

What Is Dill Pickle Grinch Salt?