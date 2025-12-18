ContestsConcerts + Events
McDonald’s just dropped their XXL fries in Thailand

McDonald's just dropped their XXL fries in Thailand, called the "Party Fries."

Screamin' Scott
best french fries in detroit

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

McDonald’s just dropped their XXL fries in Thailand, called the “Party Fries.”

For context, a small fry at McDonald’s in the US ranges between $2-$3.

The McDonald's Party Fries are a supersized, limited-time offering currently available only in Thailand. This item is not available in the United States or other global markets. 

The Party Fries are a promotional item designed for sharing, featuring an XXXL portion of the classic McDonald's fries in a large, red shareable box. 

McDonald’s Thailand began selling Party Fries on December 1, 2025. The offering comes in an extra-wide box

McDonald’s Thailand began selling Party Fries on December 1, 2025. The offering comes in an extra-wide box

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSVSQf2CRP3

While the item has gone viral online, there are no official plans for a global rollout.

  • Location: Exclusively available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Thailand, including drive-thru locations.
  • Price: The promotional price is 99 Thai Baht (approximately $2.70 USD), a discount from the regular price of 178 THB.
  • Dates: The current promotion runs from now through January 6, 2026.
  • Exclusions: This offer is not available for delivery orders. 

When Can We See Them In The United States?

While the item has gone viral online, there are no official plans for a global rollout

McDonald's Still Has Something For You

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday MealsMcDonald's

 Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch has successfully slipped into the Golden Arches, and now, he's unleashing The Grinch Meal. The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald’s, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.

What Is Dill Pickle Grinch Salt?

Sprinkle the tangy, dill pickle seasoning into the McShaker bag and shake for a bold twist on their World Famous Fries that will make your taste buds pucker with delight. Pair them with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and a medium drink for the ultimate treat for yourself during the holiday fuss and muss.

Screamin' Scott
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
