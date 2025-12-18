McDonald’s just dropped their XXL fries in Thailand
For context, a small fry at McDonald’s in the US ranges between $2-$3.
The McDonald's Party Fries are a supersized, limited-time offering currently available only in Thailand. This item is not available in the United States or other global markets.
The Party Fries are a promotional item designed for sharing, featuring an XXXL portion of the classic McDonald's fries in a large, red shareable box.
McDonald’s Thailand began selling Party Fries on December 1, 2025. The offering comes in an extra-wide box
While the item has gone viral online, there are no official plans for a global rollout.
- Location: Exclusively available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Thailand, including drive-thru locations.
- Price: The promotional price is 99 Thai Baht (approximately $2.70 USD), a discount from the regular price of 178 THB.
- Dates: The current promotion runs from now through January 6, 2026.
- Exclusions: This offer is not available for delivery orders.
When Can We See Them In The United States?
McDonald's Still Has Something For You
Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch has successfully slipped into the Golden Arches, and now, he's unleashing The Grinch Meal. The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald’s, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.
What Is Dill Pickle Grinch Salt?
Sprinkle the tangy, dill pickle seasoning into the McShaker bag and shake for a bold twist on their World Famous Fries that will make your taste buds pucker with delight. Pair them with your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and a medium drink for the ultimate treat for yourself during the holiday fuss and muss.